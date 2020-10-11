New iPad Air: Most exciting tablet in years could go on sale in just a few days

There’s no question that the new iPad Air is one of the most exciting tablets from Apple in years. This rebooted digital slate gets a stunning new look and ultimate power thanks to its A14 Bionic processor. Apple announced the launch of its new iPad Air last month during its “Time Flies” event. However, since then, all we’ve been told is that this refreshed tablet will be available to buy in October.

That might be about to change though with Apple holding a major launch event on Tuesday, October 13. This showcase looks set to be when we’ll finally see the new iPhone 12 range revealed to the world but there could also be plenty of other announcements including when iPad fans will finally be able to get their hands on the latest Air.

Another reason to think that a launch is imminent comes via a recent posts on Twitter from top tech tipster Mark Gurman who stated Apple Stores are getting ready to stock this tablet.

In posts on social media, Gurman said: “Apple marketing materials for the new iPad Air are starting to land at retail stores, suggesting a launch sooner rather than later.”

This was then followed by another tweet which states, “Shipments of new devices have started landing at Apple stores for opening at a later date — likely the iPad Airs going on sale this month. Too early for the iPhones.”

