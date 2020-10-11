New iPad Air: Most exciting tablet in years could go on sale in just a few days

There’s no question that the new iPad Air is one of the most exciting tablets from Apple in years. This rebooted digital slate gets a stunning new look and ultimate power thanks to its A14 Bionic processor. Apple announced the launch of its new iPad Air last month during its “Time Flies” event. However, since then, all we’ve been told is that this refreshed tablet will be available to buy in October.
That might be about to change though with Apple holding a major launch event on Tuesday, October 13. This showcase looks set to be when we’ll finally see the new iPhone 12 range revealed to the world but there could also be plenty of other announcements including when iPad fans will finally be able to get their hands on the latest Air.
Another reason to think that a launch is imminent comes via a recent posts on Twitter from top tech tipster Mark Gurman who stated Apple Stores are getting ready to stock this tablet.
In posts on social media, Gurman said: “Apple marketing materials for the new iPad Air are starting to land at retail stores, suggesting a launch sooner rather than later.”
This was then followed by another tweet which states, “Shipments of new devices have started landing at Apple stores for opening at a later date — likely the iPad Airs going on sale this month. Too early for the iPhones.”
Apple iPad Air release could come this week
There’s no word from Apple about when the iPad Air will hit shops but considering we are now almost halfway through October it simply must be soon.
If you are holding on to buy one then it seems you could be in for a real treat.
The new iPad Air looks nothing like the current model with the chunky bezels ditched for an almost all-screen finish.
That new look means users will get a tablet with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display that pushes closer to the edge of the device and makes it look far more like the more expensive iPad Pro.
Under the colourful new aluminium chassis, (yes, you buy it in green and blue), is the latest and greatest A14 Bionic processor which looks set to make this the fastest iPad Apple has ever made.
The new iPad Air comes in a range of colours
Another added bonus of the new Air is that you can now use the latest Apple Pencil to scribble on the screen. That’s good for two reasons as this stylus is more precise and it can also be charged wirelessly by placing it on the side of the tablet.
The new Magic Keyboard is also compatible which will transform this tablet into a mini laptop and the Lightning port has gone in favour of faster USB-C.
Apple is launching this device in a number of fruity colours including silver, space gray, rose gold, green, and sky blue with prices starting from £579.
“Today we’re excited to introduce a completely redesigned and far more powerful iPad Air, debuting Apple’s most powerful chip ever made, the A14 Bionic,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.
“With its gorgeous new all-screen design, larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, next-generation Touch ID, and a massive boost in performance with A14 Bionic, the new iPad Air brings customers powerful pro features at an even more affordable price.”
Express.co.uk will be bringing you all the news live from the Apple event on Tuesday, October 13 so watch this space.