Home Tech New iPad Air: Most exciting tablet in years could go on sale...
Tech

New iPad Air: Most exciting tablet in years could go on sale in just a few days

0

There’s no question that the new iPad Air is one of the most exciting tablets from Apple in years. This rebooted digital slate gets a stunning new look and ultimate power thanks to its A14 Bionic processor. Apple announced the launch of its new iPad Air last month during its “Time Flies” event. However, since then, all we’ve been told is that this refreshed tablet will be available to buy in October.

Related articles

That might be about to change though with Apple holding a major launch event on Tuesday, October 13. This showcase looks set to be when we’ll finally see the new iPhone 12 range revealed to the world but there could also be plenty of other announcements including when iPad fans will finally be able to get their hands on the latest Air.

Another reason to think that a launch is imminent comes via a recent posts on Twitter from top tech tipster Mark Gurman who stated Apple Stores are getting ready to stock this tablet.

In posts on social media, Gurman said: “Apple marketing materials for the new iPad Air are starting to land at retail stores, suggesting a launch sooner rather than later.”

This was then followed by another tweet which states, “Shipments of new devices have started landing at Apple stores for opening at a later date — likely the iPad Airs going on sale this month. Too early for the iPhones.”

READ MORE: Apple iPad 2020 review: A small change that makes a major difference

Apple iPad Air release could come this week (Image: APPLE)

- Advertisement -

There’s no word from Apple about when the iPad Air will hit shops but considering we are now almost halfway through October it simply must be soon.

If you are holding on to buy one then it seems you could be in for a real treat.

The new iPad Air looks nothing like the current model with the chunky bezels ditched for an almost all-screen finish.

That new look means users will get a tablet with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display that pushes closer to the edge of the device and makes it look far more like the more expensive iPad Pro.

Under the colourful new aluminium chassis, (yes, you buy it in green and blue), is the latest and greatest A14 Bionic processor which looks set to make this the fastest iPad Apple has ever made.

The new iPad Air comes in a range of colours (Image: APPLE)

Another added bonus of the new Air is that you can now use the latest Apple Pencil to scribble on the screen. That’s good for two reasons as this stylus is more precise and it can also be charged wirelessly by placing it on the side of the tablet.

- Advertisement -

The new Magic Keyboard is also compatible which will transform this tablet into a mini laptop and the Lightning port has gone in favour of faster USB-C.

Apple is launching this device in a number of fruity colours including silver, space gray, rose gold, green, and sky blue with prices starting from £579.

“Today we’re excited to introduce a completely redesigned and far more powerful iPad Air, debuting Apple’s most powerful chip ever made, the A14 Bionic,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

“With its gorgeous new all-screen design, larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, next-generation Touch ID, and a massive boost in performance with A14 Bionic, the new iPad Air brings customers powerful pro features at an even more affordable price.”

Express.co.uk will be bringing you all the news live from the Apple event on Tuesday, October 13 so watch this space.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleScientists May Be Able to Treat Tinnitus With Electronic Music And Tongue Buzzing
Next articleKelly Dodd’s Wedding Dress: See The Sexy Black Gown She Married Rick Leventhal In

RELATED ARTICLES

Tech

How to Customize Your iPhone Home Screen in iOS 14 With Widgets

0
Brian Barrett Your iPhone is capable, reliable, and sturdy—as long as you don’t drop it again on that one corner that keeps cracking. But over...
Read more
Tech

BritBox is now FREE for some broadband, TV and phone customers, are YOU one of them?

0
Fancy watching the latest episode of Spitting Image on BritBox, or maybe you'd rather rediscover some of the most critically-acclaimed dramas and comedies from...
Read more
Tech

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Review: Too Much Quirk for Work

0
Julian Chokkattu I like big screens. My work PC at home has two monitors attached to it, and when I need a change of scenery,...
Read more
Tech

UE HYPERBOOM review: love it or loathe it, you’ll all be able to hear it

0
Ultimate Ears (UE) has been knocking our socks off ever since we first heard the UE Boom back in 2014. Now the Logitech-owned audio...
Read more
Tech

Virgin Media may finally copy Sky Q's best feature with a blockbuster TV upgrade

0
Virgin Media could copy one of Sky Q's best features (Image: VIRGIN MEDIA • SKY)With a cabinet brimming with awards, it's clear that the Sky Q...
Read more
Tech

Google's new Gmail redesign has left users furious

0
After weeks of hints and teases, Google has finally unveiled its all-new Gmail design. And Gmail users aren't pleased. Clearly taking inspiration from the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

‘RHOC’s Kelly Dodd Marries Rick Leventhal In Romantic Santa Rosa Ceremony

Celebrity 0
Emily Selleck Congratulations are in order for ‘RHOC’ star Kelly Dodd and her new husband Rick Leventhal — the pair tied the knot on October...
Read more

High blood pressure: The exotic flower-based tea that could help reduce your reading

Lifestyle 0
The researchers concluded that "daily consumption of hibiscus tea lowers blood pressure". Building on this evidence, the University of Medical Sciences in Iran, conducted a...
Read more

RHOC’s Kelly Dodd Weds Fiance Rick Leventhal in Romantic Ceremony 

Celebrity 0
Dory Jackson Kelly Dodd is now a married woman! The Real Housewives of Orange County star has said “I do” to her fiancé, Rick Leventhal,...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: