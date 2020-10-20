New Luxury Condo Design: Understated

“I think people have a little bit of model unit fatigue,” said Christine Blackburn, an agent at Compass who is the director of sales for the project. “I don’t think it’s fashionable anymore to be ostentatious, even for the ultra wealthy,” she noted. “I think people really are moving toward understated, comfortable and relatable spaces that they really feel at home in.”

More down-to-earth model units may also be the result of tighter budgets. “With the uncertainty in the world at the moment, and a fluctuating economy, developers have absolutely tightened up their budgets on all levels,” said Sara Ianniciello, the director of design at Whitehall Interiors, which has worked on numerous New York condos, including 91 Leonard Street and Skyline Tower.

“There was always a push, right up until a year or two ago, to somehow one-up the condo building down the street,” she said. But that push has given way to concerns about costs.

Whitehall is in the process of designing seven model units at Skyline Tower, she said, and the direction from the beginning was to steer clear of big-ticket furniture and art. “Even now, while we’re in the construction phase and working on a bunch of model units, they keep coming back, just reminding us to keep things simple,” Ms. Ianniciello said.

As a result, the design team sourced readily available furniture rather than custom or hard-to-find pieces. “These units are all very attainable,” she said. “And the great thing about it is that, for anyone who walks into any of these units, all the things are available if they really want to buy them.”

With studios from $ 499,000 at 111 Montgomery and about $ 680,000 at Skyline Tower, these projects are priced well below super luxury offerings. But, even in some costlier buildings, developers have newfound restraint.