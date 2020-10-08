NEW Netflix teasers will delight fans of The Witcher 3

If you’re a fan of The Witcher – and specifically The Witcher 3 – then series 2 of the Netflix show is shaping up to be a good one.

In the build up to the second season of The Witcher, Netflix has released a number of teasers on social media.

This includes a look at the new and improved Geralt of Rivia, which you can see above.

Yennefer is also shown in one of the images, only it looks like the sorceress has been captured following the events of the first series.

Fans are also given a look at Ciri, who is starting to look more like the character we see in The Witcher 3.

You can see the new Witcher TV series teaser images in the tweets below.

“Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen,” reads the season 2 description.

“While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.”