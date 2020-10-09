New Next Level Urgent Care (NLUC) Clinic Opens in Baytown

According to Next Level Urgent Care founder and CEO, Juliet Breeze, MD, the clinic comes at an important time – as communities struggle to safely resume daily life amid the pandemic.

HOUSTON, TX, October 09, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ — Next Level Urgent Care, LLC recently opened its newest clinic in Baytown, providing families in the Texas Independence Trail Region with high quality, affordable healthcare and providers.

Recognized this fall as the Houston Chronicle’s Best of the Best in Urgent Care and a Better Business Bureau’s Pinnacle Award recipient, the organization provides a broad range of primary care and urgent care services, with extended hours seven days a week – as well as COVID-19 PCR testing required for travel, and instant testing with same-day results.

The new Next Level Urgent Care Baytown located at 7710 Garth Road, Suite A, Baytown, also offers specialized employer solutions, including pre-employment physicals, work injury care, mental wellness and back to work programs with screenings, testing and educational instruction as part of a comprehensive COVID-19 Safety Program.

According to Next Level Urgent Care founder and CEO, Juliet Breeze, MD, the clinic comes at an important time – as communities struggle to safely resume daily life amid the pandemic.

“While an unwavering commitment to affordably serving the healthcare needs of Texas families has spurred our growth, we recognize more than ever the responsibility we have and role we play in ensuring public health,” said Breeze.

“We’re not only providing COVID-19 testing and screening, working with families and employers to ensure safe re-entry into the workplace and daily life, but we’re also actively working towards effective treatments – conducting clinical research trials on medications and potential treatment options,” she added.

The new clinic represents the 15th Next Level Urgent Care clinic located in and around Houston. The organization also has six onsite employee wellness clinics facilitating employee needs and supporting a healthier workforce.

All Next Level Urgent Care clinics provide onsite x-ray and other diagnostic equipment as well as healthcare services for all ages – from broken bones and lacerations to ear, nose and throat conditions, gastrointestinal disorders and women’s health issues. The clinics also offer school sports physicals, occupational health services, and employer healthcare support programs.

Download the “Get in Line Online” app to schedule an appointment, or text “nextlevel” to 49798. Patients can also call 281.940.3015 to remotely get in line. Contact Next Level Urgent Care or call 281.783.8162 to learn more about Next Level services and programs.

About Next Level Urgent Care

The largest and fastest growing woman-owned Urgent Care organization in Houston, Next Level Urgent Care, LLC and its family of 15 urgent care and six onsite employee health and wellness clinics are the vision of Juliet Breeze, MD, a primary care physician and entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience in healthcare. One of the few physician-owned urgent care organizations in Houston, Next Level Urgent Care represents a new type of urgent care organization.

The organization is focused on the customer experience with quality and consistency of care, delivered using proprietary systems, organizational designs and “next level” clinical and business processes. On-staff physicians and healthcare providers are procedurally trained to handle acute urgent medical conditions and are part of an established referral network and collaborative effort to facilitate continuation of care and other specialized medical services. The clinics offer extended hours seven days a week and on holidays, at a fraction of the price of hospital emergency room or ER clinic visits.

