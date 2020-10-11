NEW Nintendo Switch partnership is fantastic news for Pokemon fans

Nintendo Switch fans are about to be treated to a new wave of Pokemon accessories.

Manufactured by Hori, the Pokemon-themed Nintendo Switch accessories include two brand new versions of the Split Pad Pro.

These controllers replace the regular Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons in handheld mode. They’re much bigger than the regular Joy-Cons, featuring superior analogue sticks and a traditional d-pad.

I’ve got the Daemon X Machina Edition of the Split Pad Pro, and find them useful for first and third-person shooters, as well as classic 2D shoot-em-ups.

“Enjoy the full-size controller experience in handheld mode with the HORI Split Pad Pro!” Hori explains.

“Featuring full-size analog sticks, a precision D-pad, and large shoulder buttons designed for comfort and accuracy, even during marathon gaming sessions. Advanced features include assignable rear triggers, Turbo functionally, and more.”

In addition to the Pokemon-themed Split Pad Pro controllers, Hori is also releasing a Nintendo Switch Vault Case featuring Pikachu and Friends, a different case featuring Pokemon Stars, a black and gold Pikachu wireless pad, a black and gold PlayStand, and three Switch Lite covers.

That’s on top of two Pokemon-themed mini wired controllers for the Nintendo Switch.