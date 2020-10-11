Home Entertainment NEW Nintendo Switch partnership is fantastic news for Pokemon fans
NEW Nintendo Switch partnership is fantastic news for Pokemon fans

Nintendo Switch fans are about to be treated to a new wave of Pokemon accessories.

Manufactured by Hori, the Pokemon-themed Nintendo Switch accessories include two brand new versions of the Split Pad Pro.

These controllers replace the regular Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons in handheld mode. They’re much bigger than the regular Joy-Cons, featuring superior analogue sticks and a traditional d-pad.

I’ve got the Daemon X Machina Edition of the Split Pad Pro, and find them useful for first and third-person shooters, as well as classic 2D shoot-em-ups.

“Enjoy the full-size controller experience in handheld mode with the HORI Split Pad Pro!” Hori explains.

“Featuring full-size analog sticks, a precision D-pad, and large shoulder buttons designed for comfort and accuracy, even during marathon gaming sessions. Advanced features include assignable rear triggers, Turbo functionally, and more.”

In addition to the Pokemon-themed Split Pad Pro controllers, Hori is also releasing a Nintendo Switch Vault Case featuring Pikachu and Friends, a different case featuring Pokemon Stars, a black and gold Pikachu wireless pad, a black and gold PlayStand, and three Switch Lite covers.

That’s on top of two Pokemon-themed mini wired controllers for the Nintendo Switch.

The new Hori accessories will be available later this year, shortly after the release of the second major Pokemon Sword and Shield expansion, titled Crown Tundra.

The upcoming Sword and Shield DLC has been given an October 22 release date on Nintendo Switch.

Furthermore, Pokemon Sword and Shield game and DLC complete editions will be released on November 6.

“Lead an expedition in the snow-swept realm of the Crown Tundra and unravel the mystery of the Legendary Pokemon Calyrex who once ruled over it,” reads the official description.

“Through a new form of co-op play, your voyage will even allow you to explore deep within Pokemon Dens, which you could only previously get a glimpse of during Max Raid Battles.

“You may even see Legendary Pokemon from past games Dynamaxing before your eyes, and you’ll be able to catch them!”

Crown Tundra follows on from the Isle of Armor DLC, which takes place in a location made up of beaches, bogs, forests, caves and dunes.

“Take up an apprenticeship under the former Galar Champion, Mustard, who’s also the mentor of Champion Leon!” Nintendo explains.

“Meet new rivals, hone your skills and master new fighting styles with the Legendary Pokemon: Kubfu.

“You’ll also be able to Gigantamax the final Evolution of the partner Pokemon you chose to start your journey with. Look forward to discovering Rillaboom, Cinderace or Inteleon in their new form, and a new G-Max Move to boot!”

