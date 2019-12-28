New Year’s Honours list: All the celebrities on New Year’s Honours list for 2020

The New Year’s Honours are part of the British Honours system and sees new members of orders of chivalry named while other official awards are also handed out. All citizens of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth nations can be nominated and non-citizens are eligible for honorary awards.

Related articles

The most familiar honours see men knighted, women made dames, and recipients made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE), Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE), Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE), or given a British Empire Medal (BEM). OBEs are awarded to people who have made a great impact in their line of work, MBEs are for those who make a positive impact in their line of work, while BEMs are handed out for “meritorious” actions by civilians or military personnel. Of the 1,097 honours awarded in the 2020 list, 556 are for women and 9.1 per cent are for people from BAME backgrounds. In total, 156 people were made dames, knights, companions of honour and CBEs, while 941 OBEs, MBEs and BEMs were handed out. READ MORE: New Year’s Honours list IN FULL: Who has been honoured by Queen?

Olivia Newton-John and Sir Elton John are both on this year’s honours list

All the celebrities on New Year’s Honours list for 2020 Actor and singer Olivia Newton-John becomes a dame for services to charity, cancer research and entertainment. The star of Grease, who played Sandy opposite John Travolta’s Danny, was born in Cambridge. She said: “I am extremely excited, honoured and grateful beyond words to be included with such an esteemed group of women who have received this distinguished award before me. “As a girl born in Cambridge, I am very proud of my British ancestry and so appreciative to be recognised in this way by the United Kingdom.”

Snow Patrol’s Gary Lightbody gets an OBE

Sir Elton John was knighted in 1998 and in this year’s list he joins the most elite rank as he’s made a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour, which is restricted to just 65 members. Sir Elton was recognised for services to music and charity. Other musicians recognised in this year’s list include Queen drummer Roger Taylor, who receives an OBE for services to music. Gary Lightbody, the frontman of Snow Patrol whose 2006 hit Chasing Cars was this year named the most-played song of the 21st Century, also receives an OBE for services to music and charity. Cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, 20, who played at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding was appointed an MBE. DON’T MISS

Related articles

Cricketers feature prominently in this year’s honours list thanks to England’s World Cup win in the summer. BBC Sports Personality of the Year winner Ben Stokes receives an OBE for services to cricket. England One Day team captain Eoin Morgan receives the higher CBE award, wicketkeeper Jos Buttler and England Test captain Joe Root become MBEs, while coach Trevor Bayliss an OBE. Former West Indies captain Clive Lloyd, 75, whose team dominated international cricket in the late 1970s and early 1980s has also been knighted.

Clockwise from top left: Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler, Trevor Bayliss, Joe Root and Ben Stokes

Jill Scott (left) is made an MBE, Olympic gold medallist Jade Jones (top right) receives an OBE and Gabby Logan is handed an MBE