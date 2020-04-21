Home U.K. News Quiz: Are you smart enough to beat the Express.co.uk news editors?!...
News Quiz: Are you smart enough to beat the Express.co.uk news editors?! Try us!

Our new online quiz is a great challenge for all levels and abilities and focuses on the big events of the past week from the worlds of news and celebrity. Are you up for the challenge?

Today’s brilliant quiz has been set by Express.co.uk overnight editor Rachel Russell. So enjoy!

But if YOU think you could do better email paul.baldwin@reachplc.com 10 news-based questions with 3 multiple choice answers each and if we think it’s a winner we’ll run it!

Feel free to also leave a message as to whether you thought today’s quiz was too easy, too hard, or indeed any thoughts at all!

And we don’t just have quizzes to help beat the lockdown blues! We have thousands of brilliant online games including sudokuword search and the world famous Express crusader crossword for you to try.

Our puzzles section lets you play all the latest crosswords every day or test yourselves with some of the best brain teasers around.

TAKE PART IN THE QUIZ BELOW NOW!

