Next-gen optimised version of Destiny 2 launches in December

The next-gen optimised version of Destiny 2 launches on 8th December 2020, Bungie has announced.

That’s for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S. On those consoles, expect faster load times and cross-gen play (Xbox Series X|S players can play with Xbox One players, and PS5 players can play with PlayStation 4 players) on 10th November. But players will have to wait until December for other next-gen upgrades, such as running at 4K on PS5 and Xbox Series X, 1080p on Xbox Series S, and 60fps on all three consoles.

[embedded content] This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

Also in December, for the first time a Field of View slider will be available on consoles. “Our goal is to enable a FOV range similar to that on PC,” Bungie said. “We’re currently testing these settings to ensure smooth performance across each platform and will have additional details closer to launch.”

Bungie added there will be noticeable improvements to loading the game and inspecting character inventory, but some load times are dependent on networking and matchmaking. So, loading activities still takes time as the matchmaking does its thing.

And finally, there’s a free next-gen upgrade across all platforms.

Here’s a neat table showing everything that will be on offer 8th December: