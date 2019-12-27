Next James Bond: Daniel Craig and producers speak out on 007 FUTURE after No Time To Die

After an almost five year gap, Daniel Craig is returning for a fifth and final James Bond movie. No Time To Die follows on from 2015’s Spectre and will complete this incarnation’s story that began with Casino Royale 14 years ago. But what is the future of the Bond franchise looking like?

Well now Daniel Craig himself and Bond producer Michael G Wilson have opened up. Speaking with Empire, the 007 star said: “It was there before me and it’s certainly going to be there after me. “It may be that the slate is wiped clean and they begin again. That’s what happened with me. “But I’m not worried. It’ll be a new person, and that’ll be exciting.” READ MORE: James Bond: ‘Exciting’ No Time To Die star Lashana Lynch on ‘NEW 007’

Interestingly, Heughan auditioned for Casino Royale and lost out to Craig, just as The Witcher’s Henry Cavill did too. Speaking exclusively with Express.co.uk, Bond expert and author of Catching Bullets – Memoirs of a Bond Fan, Mark O’Connell, pointed out that historically 007 actors were runners up at the auditions before eventually bagging the role. This means that both Heughan and Cavill could be within a better chance than other contenders of starring in Bond 26. Mark said: “Roger Moore was considered for Sean Connery’s Dr No, Timothy Dalton was looked at when he was just 21 in the era of George Lazenby’s On Her Majesty’s Secret Service and later Diamonds are Forever.” DON’T MISS…

