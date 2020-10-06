Home Sports NHL draft is tough to predict beyond expected top three
Sports

NHL draft is tough to predict beyond expected top three

0

With three picks in the first round of the NHL draft on Tuesday, New Jersey Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald faces a bit of a dilemma.

Though the prospect pool is considered deep, Fitzgerald is having difficulty sorting in which order the selections might fall.

“There’s a lot of talent, especially in the top 10, top 12,” Fitzgerald said last week. “I guess the hardest thing is they’re all different — very good, but very different.”

That leaves the Devils, who pick seventh, 18th and 20th, and other teams outside of the top three selections with plenty of decisions to make.

The draft opens Tuesday and concludes Wednesday.

Quebec-born forward Alexis Lafreniere is projected to go first, followed by either German forward Tim Stuetzle or Ontario center Quinton Byfield.

Beyond that, the guessing begins, with Detroit picking fourth.

Unless the St. Louis Blues make a trade involving draft picks, their first selection will be No. 26 overall, then not again until the third round, where they have two picks (Nos. 86 and 88). The Blues also have a single pick in the fourth round, two in the fifth and one in the seventh.

Though the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the NHL’s annual pre-draft scouting combine and forced teams to meet prospects via video calls as opposed to face to face, scouting staffs benefited from having additional time to pore over film with the draft pushed back from the final weekend of June.

- Advertisement -

“Every organization is in the same boat. We all have the same information, so we’re comfortable that we have enough information to make good decisions,” Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman said. “As far as the draft order, I have no idea what is going to happen before us. We can assume. At the fourth pick, we’re pretty excited regardless of how it plays out.”

The following is a capsule look at seven top prospects:

Alexis Lafreniere (Rimouski, QMJHL), left wing, 6-foot-1, 193 pounds.

NHL Central Scouting ranking: No. 1 North American skater

Last season: Led QMJHL with 112 points (35 goals, 77 assists) in becoming first to win consecutive league MVP honors since Sidney Crosby in 2004 and ‘05. Member of Canada’s gold-medal-winning world junior championship team, and named tournament MVP.

Central Scouting Report: “Exceptionally smart player with top-end speed and pull-away gear. … Executes under pressure and has great vision and anticipation.”

Compared to: Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida.

Could go: First (New York Rangers) or second (Los Angeles). From suburban Montreal, has chance to become first Quebec-born player selected No. 1 since Pittsburgh drafted goalie Marc-Andre Fleury in 2003.

They said it: “They have a lot of good young players,” Lafreniere said on possibility of being drafted by Rangers. “For sure, it’s exciting and we’ll see what happens.”

- Advertisement -

Tim Stuetzle (Manheim, Germany), center/left wing, 6-foot-1, 187 pounds.

NHL Central Scouting ranking: No. 1 international skater.

Last season: German pro league rookie of the year with seven goals and 27 assists in 41 games.

Central Scouting Report: “A playmaking hockey artist with a great set of tools including speed, dekes, stickhandling, shot and hockey IQ. Creates something positive on every shift.”

Compared to: Patrick Kane, Chicago.

Could go: Second (Los Angeles) or third (Ottawa), with opportunity to become third German-born and -trained player drafted in top 10.

They said it: “Yeah, my teammates always said that to me,” Stuetzle said, on being compared to Kane. “I think it’s a big honor to me to be compared to those guys. I think I’m still far away from them. So there’s a lot of work coming on.”

Quinton Byfield (Sudbury, OHL), center, 6-foot-4, 215 pounds.

- Advertisement -

NHL Central Scouting ranking: No. 2 North American skater

Last season: Led Sudbury and finished 14th in OHL with 82 points (32 goals, 50 assists) in 45 games.

Central Scouting Report: “Powerful skater with breakaway speed. Excellent puck possession player with superior vision, creativity and playmaking ability. Heavy, accurate shot that can overpower goaltenders. Physically ready for the pro game.”

Compared to: Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh.

Could go: Second or third.

They said it: “I wouldn’t say he’s an expert. I still don’t know if he knows what’s really happening,” Byfield said of his father, who is from Jamaica before moving to Canada. “He’s just a huge fan of me and a huge fan of hockey.”

Jamie Drysdale (Erie, OHL), defenseman, 5-foot-11, 175 pounds.

NHL Central Scouting ranking: No. 3 North American skater

Last season: Ranked 13th among OHL defensemen with 47 points (nine goals, 38 assists) in 49 games. Became just ninth 17-year-old defenseman since 1991 to represent Canada at World Junior championships, where he had a goal and two assists in seven games.

Central Scouting Report: “Exceptional skater with an excellent transition game that can drive the play and push the pace from the back end. A two-way defenseman with excellent offensive ability.”

Compared to: Cale Makar, Colorado.

Could go: Shouldn’t fall below No. 6 (Anaheim).

They said it: “Having that opportunity to be put in a good position in the semifinals where I got to play a good amount of minutes was really big for me,” Drysdale said of playing at world juniors.

Jake Sanderson (USA U-18, National Team Development Program), defenseman, 6-foot-2, 185 pounds.

NHL Central Scouting ranking: No. 4 North American skater

Last season: Captained U-18 team and led blue-liners with 29 points (seven goals, 22 assists) in 47 games.

Central Scouting Report: “Excellent skater who plays all parts of the game at a quick pace. Elite hockey sense allows him to be effective on the attack and while defending.”

Compared to: Charlie McAvoy, Boston.

Could go: Anywhere from No. 7 (New Jersey) to No. 13 (Carolina). Son of former NHL forward Geoff Sanderson, and committed to playing at North Dakota.

They said it: “Obviously, we’re well aware of who’s being paired with who, especially when it comes to our prospects,” Senators GM Pierre Dorion, on Sanderson joining a North Dakota blue line that features Ottawa prospect Jacob Bernard-Docker. “Wherever he may fall in the draft, we know he’ll be a good NHL player down the road.”

Cole Perfetti (Saginaw, OHL), center, 5-foot-10, 177 pounds.

NHL Central Scouting ranking: No. 5 North American skater

Last season: Finished second in OHL with 111 points (37 goals, 74 assists) in 61 games. Scored both goals and added three more in shootout in Canada’s 3-2 win over Sweden in semifinal of 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Central Scouting Report: “Puck skills, vision and execution are on another level.”

Compared to: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Edmonton.

Could go: Anywhere between No. 4 (Detroit) to No. 8 (Buffalo).

They said it: “It’s big for me because I want to give back,” Perfetti said about being involved in charitable causes in Saginaw. “Without the community behind us and supporting us, we wouldn’t be able to be a team in Saginaw. … So it’s the least I can do to give back in the areas that I can.”

Marco Rossi (Ottawa, OHL), center, 5-foot-9, 183 pounds.

NHL Central Scouting ranking: No. 6 North American skater.

Last season: OHL’s outstanding player of the year with 39 goals and leading Canadian Hockey League with 81 assists and 120 points in 56 games.

Central Scouting Report: “Highly skilled offensive player. An excellent skater that plays at a high pace. High-end goal scoring and playmaking ability. … A huge asset on both special teams.”

Compared to: Brad Marchand, Boston.

Could go: Anywhere from picks No. 4 (Detroit) through No. 12 (Florida). Chance to become fifth Austrian-born player chosen in first round.

They said it: “My dad lost two jobs in that time,” Rossi said of father, Michael, who would make a 90-minute drive to Zurich over a four-year period for his son to attend practice. “My dad, everything he did for me, I fear I wouldn’t be here especially without my family.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAmerican Idol’ Star Casey Goode Reveals Newborn Son Tested Positive For COVID: See Announcement
Next articleTrump allies turn Covid diagnosis into a message of strength

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Man Utd complete Cavani, Telles and three more transfers on hectic deadline day

0
Manchester United needed to bring in reinforcements on transfer deadline day and they managed to get five new faces in the door by the...
Read more
Sports

Premier League done deals: Every confirmed transfer in the top flight this summer

0
Premier League clubs have been busy so far in the transfer window in bringing in new faces and trimming their squads ahead of the...
Read more
Sports

Jared Goff says a ‘win is a win,’ but Rams offense must get better after narrow win vs. Giants

0
<!-- -->...
Read more
Sports

Arsenal make deadline day move for Thomas Partey in dramatic transfer twist

0
Arsenal have reportedly launched a dramatic late move for Thomas Partey. The Gunners are now trying to complete a last-gasp deal for the Atletico...
Read more
Sports

Edinson Cavani in Manchester to complete Man Utd transfer with more plans for deadline day

0
"The door is closed, I have said this 27 times!", Zorc said. "We had clear agreements with him that he could make a transfer under...
Read more
Sports

Cam Newton may be back from COVID-19 reserve list sooner than you think — Dr. Matt Provencher

0
Video Details Oct 4, 2020 at 8:30p ET | NFL | Duration: 3:05New England Patriots starting quarterback Cam Newton has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

‘Dancing With the Stars’: Tyra Banks Announces Wrong Bottom 2

Celebrity 0
Erin Crabtree Storytime! Host Tyra Banks teased an emotional night at the top of the Monday, October 5, episode of Dancing With the Stars, and the...
Read more

Man Utd complete Cavani, Telles and three more transfers on hectic deadline day

Sports 0
Manchester United needed to bring in reinforcements on transfer deadline day and they managed to get five new faces in the door by the...
Read more

Trump allies turn Covid diagnosis into a message of strength

US 0
Matthew Choi His allies have tried to connect the president’s experience to the pain of millions of Americans affected by the deadly virus, but they...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: