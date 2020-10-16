Home Sports NHL free agency rumors: Joe Thornton playing in Switzerland, Maple Leafs next?
Sports

NHL free agency rumors: Joe Thornton playing in Switzerland, Maple Leafs next?

0

Jackie Spiegel

NHL free agency rumors: Joe Thornton playing in Switzerland, Maple Leafs next? 1

With the uncertainty of the next season, we’ll call it the 2021 season now, Joe Thornton has opted to lace up his skates in Switzerland.

The 41-year-old veteran, or legend as HC Davos called him when it announced his return on social media, returns to the team for his third stint. He played for the Swiss squad back in 2004-05 when the NHL was in a lockout and in 2012-13 for a short stint before the shortened season started after another labor dispute. Thornton met his wife, Tabea, in Switzerland during his first tenure and they return during offseasons.

In 73 games he has racked up 90 points (22 goals, 68 assists) and helped lead the club to the league’s championship and the Spengler Cup. During that 2004-05 season, he teamed up with fellow NHLers Rick Nash and Niklas Hagman. He is expected to play in HC Davos’ game on Saturday.

Circling back to the NHL, the big question, for now, is: Where will “Jumbo Joe” play when the season does resume? An unrestricted free agent, Thornton may be ending his 15-year tenure in San Jose.

Back in February, he expressed his disappointment at not being moved to a Stanley Cup contender at the deadline — like his buddy Patrick Marleau was to the Penguins.

“I wanted a shot, you know? Believe it or not. I’ve been hunting this thing down for 22 years, so I wanted another shot at it,” he said the next day, per The Athletic’s Kevin Kurz. “I wanted to get something (for the Sharks) in return. It just didn’t work out. Back to the grind, and that’s how it is.”

Marleau re-signed with the Sharks on Tuesday, but some are speculating that the non-move left a bad taste in Thornton’s mouth. 

“I can still go back there, it’s all open,” he told Tages-Anzeiger, a Swiss German-language newspaper, on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

“I’ve been watching this, all the ‘buzz,’ the questions about what’s going to happen to me,” Thornton added. “The desire to continue playing [in the NHL] is there. I will be able to prepare myself well for it here in Switzerland.”

So will he continue it in San Jose or elsewhere? There has been some speculation about him joining his old pal Joe Pavelski in Dallas; however, the biggest rumors are circling the Maple Leafs.

“My understanding is both Kyle Dubas and Sheldon Keefe have talked to Joe Thornton about the Leafs’ interest in him and, so, I think it’s genuine,” TSN’s Pierre LeBrun recently told Andi Petrillo and Craig Button on TSN Radio 1050’s “Leafs Lunch.”

“The Leafs did approach him in 2017,” LeBrun added. “And at the time they were trying to sign both Thornton and Marleau. But what’s interesting is at that time that was a Mike Babcock-Lou Lamoriello issue. . . . This time around it’s Dubas and Keefe.”

Of course, Thornton has been a Shark longer than his beard can grow, and cutting ties with his home since 2005 could be tough. But the Sharks are in the midst of a rebuild and with time winding down for the future Hall of Famer, a move may be just what Father Time ordered.

Is a move east — and about a two-hour car ride from where he grew up in St. Thomas, Ont. — the right one? Well, the Leafs could use him. Keefe’s squad severely underperformed in the qualifying round and couldn’t rebound when trailing in games — one game notwithstanding. Having Thornton, who has been on deep playoff runs, including a Cup Final, and is a loud, vocal presence in the locker room and on the bench, could just be what the team needs to rebound in tight games.

They also need a third-line center. With their personnel at the moment, Alex Kerfoot is slotted in at that position, and while he did an admirable job in the postseason sandwiched between Kasperi Kapanen (who has since been traded) and either Ilya Mikheyev or youngster Nick Robertson, Thornton would be an upgrade. Andreas Johnsson, who skated with Kerfoot and Kapanen during the season but missed the bubble with a knee injury, was traded to the Devils.

Sure, Thornton only collected 31 points in 70 games during the 2019-20 truncated season, but the previous year he had 51 in 73. His linemates of Kevin Labanc and Marcus Sorenson also showed a lack of production, but when you look at 5v5, they actually had a 55.40 percent Corsi For and a 55.26 percent Scoring Chances For (per Natural Stat Trick). It should be noted that Thornton is also a key power-play guy and his insertion into the unit would definitely not hurt an already powerful power-play group.

That Keefe has reportedly spoken to Thornton is a sign that they want “Jumbo” in a Leafs sweater; after all, when a coach calls and says (presumably), “Hey, this is how you’ll fit and get us to the promised land,” it definitely gets the wheels spinning. Now it’s up to Thornton to decide what’s next. But for now, he’s gearing up to dominate in the Alps.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleC-SPAN Anchor Made A False Claim About Twitter Hack, And Now He’s On Leave Indefinitely
Next articleBethenny Frankel: What My Daughter Bryn and I Have in Common

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Randy Arozarena discusses his 2-run homer after Rays’ Game 4 loss to Astros

0
Randy Arozarena discusses his 2-run homer after the Tampa Bay Rays' Game 4 loss to the Houston Astros.
Read more
Sports

Deontay Wilder refuses to give up on Tyson Fury despite Gypsy King's UK plan

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Chris McKenna) Deontay Wilder has not given up hope of facing Tyson Fury this year. The American's team want talks to thrash out a deal...
Read more
Sports

UFC star Conor McGregor accepts January 23 fight as return to Octagon set

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Joshua Peck) Conor McGregor has accepted a fight on January 23 with Dustin Poirier his expected opponent. McGregor and Poirier previously locked horns with one...
Read more
Sports

Tyler Glasnow recaps his performance after Rays’ 4-3 loss to Astros in Game 4 of the ALCS

0
Tampa Bay Rays starter Tyler Glasnow talks after his performance against the Houston Astros in Game 4.
Read more
Sports

Kubrat Pulev slammed after making comments about Anthony Joshua's skin colour

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Joshua Peck) Anthony Joshua ’s next opponent Kubrat Pulev has been criticised by boxing fans after he made a reference to the world champion’s...
Read more
Sports

Man Utd ace Bruno Fernandes speaks out on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer row and losing faith in him

0
United will try to return to winning ways following the international break when they make a Premier League return at Newcastle on Saturday. Solskjaer is...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Bethenny Frankel: What My Daughter Bryn and I Have in Common

Celebrity 0
Riley Cardoza Like mother, like daughter! Bethenny Frankel opened up about her and Jason Hoppy‘s 10-year-old daughter Bryn’s personality.“She’s very creative,” the Cookie Meets Peanut...
Read more

NHL free agency rumors: Joe Thornton playing in Switzerland, Maple Leafs next?

Sports 0
Jackie Spiegel With the uncertainty of the next season, we'll call it the 2021 season now, Joe Thornton has opted to lace up his skates...
Read more

C-SPAN Anchor Made A False Claim About Twitter Hack, And Now He’s On Leave Indefinitely

Tv & Radio 0
Now, though, Steve Scully has admitted that he lied about the hack, and actually did post the tweet to Scaramucci himself. After alerting C-SPAN...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: