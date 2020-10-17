Home Celebrity Nick Jonas Shows Off His Intense Upper Body & Core Workout Routine...
Nick Jonas Shows Off His Intense Upper Body & Core Workout Routine To Stay In Shape — Watch

Nothing can stop Nick Jonas from working out, not even a global pandemic. The ‘Jonas Brothers’ singer shared a new clip of himself pumping iron in his living room.

Nick Jonas works hard to maintain his fit physique! The 28-year-old took to Instagram on October 16 to share a video of himself doing an upper body workout. The Jonas Brothers singer gave fans a glimpse at exactly what moves he does in order to achieve muscular arms and toned abs. “Upper body/ core circuit. This is a killer upper body, and core circuit. It’s not fun in the moment but it does the trick. Hope you all have a fun and safe weekend,” he captioned the clip, adding a flexing arm emoji.

This isn’t the first time the former Disney Channel star has given fans a peek into his quarantine workout routine. His wife Priyanka Chopra shared a photo to her Instagram account on August 9, showing Nick doing push-ups. Of course, that wasn’t all to the snap. Priyanka lent her husband of over two years a helping hand by sitting on his back during the workout, making those push ups all the more difficult.

Nick Jonas has shared a video of himself working out. Image: SplashNews

“Push ups are my favourite exercise,” the Quantico actress hilariously captioned the pic. Priyanka appeared to be enjoying her time, and couldn’t help but giggle while Nick labored through the workout. The couple also wore near-matching black exercise outfits while breaking a sweat outside of their Los Angeles residence — what a fashionable duo!

It comes just a couple of weeks after Nick celebrated his 28th birthday! His stunning wife shared a sweet video compilation in the early hours of his bday, featuring clips of Nick parachuting in a tuxedo. It also included footage from Nick’s concerts, coaching on The Voice, and a slew of endearing moments between the pair. Talk about couple goals!

