Nick Saban College Football Coach Is Highest-Paid In 2020

Ernesto Soliven

Nick Saban College Football Coach is the highest-paid coach in 2020 with a salary of $ 9.3 million. However, this is not the biggest compensation he has received for one year’s work as a coach. University of Alabama.

Nick Saban Is Highest-Paid College Football Coach In 2020
Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide leads his team on the field prior to the game against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium on Nov. 25, 2017 in Auburn, Alabama. Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Saban earned $11.1 million in 2017, the highest amount he received in his initial five-year deal, USA Today reported. His contract was extended in 2018 to eight years, keeping him in charge of the Crimson Tide football program through 2026. With a massive annual salary, the football coach would naturally have a higher net worth than most at $60 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

According to USA Today‘s coaching salary database, trailing Saban on the list is Louisiana State University coach Ed Orgeron, who has a salary of $8.9 million this year.

Both Saban and Orgeron have massive buyout amounts indicated in their contracts. Interestingly, the two highest-earning coaches were not affected by the pandemic, at least financially, as they did not get any reductions.

Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh and Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher complete the top five highest-paid college football coaches in 2020.

It was not an overnight success for the current Alabama football coach. Getting to where he is now involved detours and ups and downs, including multiple stops in the Pro League.

Saban worked as an assistant coach for several college teams, including Syracuse University, West Virginia University, Ohio State University, the Naval Academy and Michigan State University. He earned his stripes in the NFL serving as a defensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns, assistant coach for the Houston Oilers and head coach for the Miami Dolphins.

The Fairmont, West Virginia native has a 246-65 career win-loss record, which justifies his contract. He won his first-ever chip at the collegiate level when the LSU Tigers won the BCS National Championship in 2003. But soon after, he found his way to the pro league to try his luck once again.

He eventually found a home in the University of Alabama, and it resulted in a dominant run starting from 2007. The team clinched a back-to-back in 2012 and 2013 and did it by annihilating opponents. In 2017, the Crimson Tide captured the Sugar Bowl title.

