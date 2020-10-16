Home Celebrity Nicki Minaj & Drake Reveal They Wants ‘Playdates’ For Their Kids After...
Celebrity

Nicki Minaj & Drake Reveal They Wants ‘Playdates’ For Their Kids After She Gives Birth To Baby Boy

0

Alyssa Norwin

After years of ups and downs in their friendship, Nicki Minaj and Drake proved they’re on good terms by revealing that they want their sons to have playdates together.

Nicki Minaj’s newborn son already seems to have a built-in bestie — Drake’s little boy Adonis, who just turned three! On Nicki’s verse for the “Whole Lotta Choppas” remix, which was released on Oct. 16, she raps, “To be honest, I hope one day we do a playdate with Adonis.” Drizzy caught wind of the lyric, and took to his Instagram Story to write, “Playdates soon come [heart emoji].” He also tagged Nicki to ensure that she’d see the message.

News that Nicki had given birth to a baby with her husband, Kenneth Petty, broke on Oct. 1. However, it wasn’t until Oct. 15 that Nicki confirmed the news herself. She made the announcement by showing off baby gifts that she received from Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Beyonce and more, and in her caption, she revealed that her newborn was a boy. “I am so grateful and in love with my son,” she gushed. “Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world.”

As for Drake — he kept his son completely out of the public eye until earlier this year. He didn’t share the first photos of Adonis, who he shares with Sophie Brussaux, until March 30, when the toddler was already two years old. News that Drake even had a child wasn’t confirmed until months after Adonis was born in Oct. 2017, and the rapper later revealed that he had been waiting on a paternity test before sharing the news with the public on his 2018 album, Scorpion.

nicki minaj drake
Nicki Minaj and Drake attending separate red carpet events. (AP Images)

Meanwhile, fans are thrilled to see that Nicki and Drake are on good terms these days. The two have been longtime friends, and at the beginning of Drake’s career, he was not shy about professing his love for Nicki. They’ve even collaborated together, and Drake received a special lap dance from Nicki in her “Anaconda” music video. Of course, there’s also been rumors that the two have been romantically involved in the past, which they’ve both denied.

However, the pair’s relationship has also faced some pretty bitter feuds over the years. They stopped talking before the release of Drake’s 2013 album, but eventually made up. Then, when Nicki started dating Meek Mill, things fell apart again. Meek publicly called Drake out on social media, which led to a bitter feud between them, leaving Nicki caught in the middle. It wasn’t until after she split from Meek in 2017 that she rekindled her friendship with Drake.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHigh blood pressure: Activities to help lower your risk of developing hypertension
Next articleFrank Thomas on Astros: ‘If they get to 3-3 Houston will close it out’

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers’ Daughter Harper Loses Her 1st Tooth

0
Riley Cardoza Life with Harper and Ford! Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers welcomed their daughter and son in 2014 and 2017, respectively, and have been...
Read more
Celebrity

Amanda Holden shares topless vid for important reason as she moves on from BGT controversy

0
Sharing a bit more information, Amanda, who turns 50 at the start of next year, revealed that she was “nervous” ahead of her first...
Read more
Celebrity

Phil Collins Sues Ex-Wife Orianne as She Allegedly Refuses to Leave Home amid Split

0
Phil Collins Sues Ex-Wife as She Refuses to Leave Home amid Split | PEOPLE.com Skip to contentTop NavigationClose Explore PEOPLE.comProfile MenuFollow usClose Share optionsClose View imagePhil Collins Sues...
Read more
Celebrity

This Cropped Cable Knit Sweater Will Give You That Cozy Fall Feeling

0
Bernadette Deron Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. What’s better than the warm, fuzzy feeling...
Read more
Celebrity

Joe Jonas Celebrates 3-Year Anniversary Of His Engagement With Sophie Turner – See Sweet Pic

0
Jason Brow My, how time flies. It’s been three years since Sophie Turner ‘said yes,’ and Joe Jonas celebrated the anniversary of their engagement with...
Read more
Celebrity

Jordyn Woods Rocks Sheer Pink Dress & Cozies Up To BF Karl-Anthony Towns At PLT Launch

0
Jenna Lemoncelli Jordyn Woods stunned in a sheer leopard dress to celebrate the launch of her PrettyLittleThing capsule collection on Oct. 15. She was joined...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

PS5 pre-order stock UPDATE: Latest news on Wave 3 re-stock – is today the day to order

Gaming 0
Anybody who managed to secure a PS5 console for launch should count themselves extremely lucky. PS5 pre-order stock has been incredibly hard to come by, as...
Read more

Covid: Chris Christie 'was wrong' to not wear masks

US 0
Related Topics
Read more

Frank Thomas on Astros: ‘If they get to 3-3 Houston will close it out’

Sports 0
Video Details Oct 16, 2020 at 12:38a ET | MLB | Duration: 1:51The MLB on FOX guys recap Game 5 of the ALCS round. Frank...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: