Nicole Kidman Admits She Was ‘Happily Married’ To Tom Cruise In Rare Interview On Their Romance

Jason Brow

Nearly two decades after Nicole Kidman split from Tom Cruise, the ‘Big Little Lies’ actress reflected on their relationship, specifically how ‘happy’ they were while working on ‘Eyes Wide Shut’ together.

Two years before Nicole Kidman filed for divorce from Tom Cruise, the world watched them play an on-screen couple in Stanley Kubrick’s sexually-charged final film, Eyes Wide Shut. While reflecting on the experience with The New York Times, Nicole, 53, disputed the “narrative” that her character’s speech about infidelity and being “ready to give up on everything” was more fact than fiction. “I definitely didn’t see it like that. We were happily married through that. We would go go-kart racing after those scenes. We’d rent out a place and go racing at 3 in the morning. I don’t know what else to say. Maybe I don’t have the ability to look back and dissect it. Or I’m not willing to.”

Though Nicole and Tom, 58, were happy while filming Eyes Wide Shut, the joy was gone less than two years after the film’s release. In 2001, the couple announced their separation, which was followed by their divorce. They continue to co-parent their two adopted children, Isabella, 27, and Connor, 25. Since 2006, Nicole has been happily married to Keith Urban, 52, and they have a pair of daughters together – 12-year-old Sunday, and 9-year-old Faith.

Nicole Kidman Admits She Was ‘Happily Married’ To Tom Cruise In Rare Interview On Their Romance 2
Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise pose together at an ‘Eyes Wide Shut’ event in 1999 (AP)

Tom and Nicole’s daughter recently posted a rare photo of her face, sharing her blue hair makeover and nose ring in a Sept. 20 Instagram post. The London-based artist (who runs her Bella Kidman Cruise line of prints, tote bags, and phone cases) doesn’t post pictures of herself every day, so this selfie was cause for commotion. Days after the pic, her brother, Connor, also returned to Instagram. He posted a photo of himself on a boat, captioning the pic, “Another day gone.

Nicole Kidman Admits She Was ‘Happily Married’ To Tom Cruise In Rare Interview On Their Romance 3
Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise in ‘Eyes Wide Shut’

Connor and Isabella joined their parents during the filming of Eyes Wide Shut, according to Nicole. The actress told the New York Times how she and Tom bonded with Stanley Kubrick before his untimely passing. “We loved working with him,” said Nicole. “We shot that [film] for two years. We had two kids and were living in a trailer on the lot primarily, making spaghetti because Stanley liked to eat with us sometimes. We were working with the greatest filmmaker and learning about our lives and enjoying our lives on set. We would say, ‘When is it going to end?’ We went over there thinking it was going to be three months. It turned into a year, a year and a half. But you go, As long as I surrender to what this is, I’m going to have an incredible time. Stanley, he wasn’t torturous. He was arduous in that he would shoot a lot.”

“But I’d sit on the floor of his office and talk, and we’d watch animal videos,” she added. “He said animals were so much nicer than human beings. Though I do remember we were watching a wildlife thing where you saw the lion going after an antelope, and he could hardly watch it. Interesting, isn’t it?”

