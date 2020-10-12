Home Celebrity Nicole Kidman Bonds With Daughter Sunday, 12, As She Jumps For Joy...
Celebrity

Nicole Kidman Bonds With Daughter Sunday, 12, As She Jumps For Joy On A Trampoline — Watch

0

Erin Silvia

Nicole Kidman shared a happy video of herself jumping on a trampoline while revealing her 12-year-old daughter Sunday was behind the camera and telling her to ‘look less scared.’

Nicole Kidman, 53, shared a tender moment with her daughter Sunday, 12, on Oct. 9 and posted a video to give her fans a sneak peek. The actress was happily jumping high on an outdoor trampoline while wearing a long-sleeved black top, matching black pants, and white sneakers in the boomerang clip and revealed that her mini-me was the one encouraging her behind the camera, in the caption. “Taken right after Sunday gave me the fantastic director’s notes to ‘Jump higher mum’ and ‘look less scared’ 😂💕,” the caption read.

Once Nicole shared the eye-catching video, her fans quickly responded with comments about the mother-daughter moment. “Looking gorgeous,” one fan wrote while another said, “So cool Nicole. Sunday will make a great director.” A third gushed, “😆 You are always right on par with everyone. Keep on being your best self, Nicole 💕 We all adore you.”

Before her latest video post, Nicole hinted that her daughter Sunday and younger daughter Faith, 9, may be following in her footsteps in the film industry when they both showed up on set to work as extras in her HBO miniseries, The Undoing in Mar. 2019. They were both as cute as could be in the rare sighting and wore jackets over school uniforms while walking around with their Australian mom and filming a scene outside of a school brickhouse. Before that, they also appeared as extras in Nicole’s other HBO series, Big Little Lies.

Nicole Kidman, Sunday Urban
Nicole Kidman on set of her HBO miniseries, ‘The Undoing’ with her daughter Sunday, who played an extra. (SplashNews)

When Nicole isn’t sharing details about her daughters, she’s proudly showing support for their father and her husband, Keith Urban, 52. On Sept. 18, she posted a PDA-filled snapshot of the two of them to celebrate the release of his new album The Speed of Now Part 1, which happened that day. The musician had his eyes closed as the curly-haired beauty smiled and kissed his cheek as they both stood in front of a beautiful blue sky in the photo. “Listening to Keith’s new album feels a little something like this ❤️️ You can listen to #TheSpeedOfNow Part 1 from @KeithUrban at the link in my bio xx,” Nicole captioned the post.

It’s always fantastic to see snippets of Nicole’s life with her family! We hope to see more soon!

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAntarctica mystery: Space snap of giant hole exposed ‘ancient anomaly lurking beneath ice’
Next articleThe Los Angeles Lakers Win the NBA Title

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Tom Kennedy dead: Name That Tune and The Price Is Right host dies at 93

0
But Kennedy was probably best known for the syndicated revival of Name That Tune, that aired weekly between 1974 to 81. His other presenting credits...
Read more
Celebrity

90 Day Fiance’s Sumit: I Contemplated Suicide During Arranged Marriage

0
Erin Crabtree Sumit Courtesy of Sumit and Jenny/Instagram90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Sumit Singh opened up about a dark period in his life that...
Read more
Celebrity

Carol Kirkwood: BBC weather star addresses first kiss 'It wasn't very remarkable'

0
BBC weather presenter Carol Kirkwood, 58, took a trip down memory lane to try and remember her very first kiss. Unable to jog her memory, she...
Read more
Celebrity

'90210' co-stars honor Luke Perry on what would have been late actor's 54th birthday: 'Forever in my heart'

0
View photosLuke Perry's friends and co-stars are remembering the beloved actor on Sunday in honor of his birthday. Perry passed away in 2019 of...
Read more
Celebrity

Louise Minchin addresses challenging time with Rob Rinder: ‘I collapsed in heap of pain'

0
The BBC star revealed she was still dead set on completing the infamous marathon, regardless of the run being cancelled to all but elite participants due...
Read more
Celebrity

Kristin Cavallari's New Man Jeff Dye: 6 Things to Know About the Comedian

0
Kathy Campbell A fall romance. Kristin Cavallari was spotted kissing a mystery man later identified as comedian Jeff Dye in the Fulton Market restaurant district...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Premier League and EFL at war as government hit out at Liverpool, Man Utd Big Picture plan

Sports 0
Liverpool and Manchester United were accused by the Government of “cooking up backroom deals” in an opportunistic attempt to grab power in the midst...
Read more

The Los Angeles Lakers Win the NBA Title

Lifestyle 0
Lakers players celebrate after winning the NBA Finals. Photo: John Raoux/Associated PressBy Ben Cohen Close Ben CohenUpdated Oct. 11, 2020 10:41 pm ETThe Los Angeles Lakers made a...
Read more

Nicole Kidman Bonds With Daughter Sunday, 12, As She Jumps For Joy On A Trampoline — Watch

Celebrity 0
Erin Silvia Nicole Kidman shared a happy video of herself jumping on a trampoline while revealing her 12-year-old daughter Sunday was behind the camera and...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: