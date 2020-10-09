Home Celebrity Nicole Poturalski Claps Back At Haters On Her Social Media Amidst Brad...
Nicole Poturalski Claps Back At Haters On Her Social Media Amidst Brad Pitt Romance Rumors

Nicole Poturalski responded to online trolls who were leaving ‘hateful comments’ on her social media feed. The stunning model addressed her Instagram followers in German on her IG Story.

Nicole Poturalski is over the haters. The stunning model, 27, took to Instagram on October 9 to address some of the hurtful comments she has received on her own social media feed since rumors began that she is romantically linked to actor Brad Pitt. Nicole began her Instagram Story sitting in her car and addressing her followers in German. “I just don’t understand what goes on in the heads of such people,” she said.

She continued with her message, noting that she’s not “the kind of person to spread hate.” Nicole captioned each clip of her Instagram Story, beginning with, “hey guys, I’ve been wondering since forever why people leave hateful comments.” She added that she doesn’t understand “why” someone would do or say something so unkind, asking anyone watching the clip “what is your benefit? Just in general I want to understand the train of thoughts.”

Nicole continued, telling viewers that she doesn’t “get it. It’s just so rude and so sad for those commenting.” As it would happen, Nicole had some advice for anyone who wanted to leave a mean message for her to find . “Just don’t follow people you don’t want to see or don’t like their content, easy,” she captioned one of her last clips.

Nicole’s message to her Instagram followers comes after the model began receiving some hurtful comments in mid-September, when her rumored relationship with the Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood star, 56, began heating up. One Instagram user even asked Nicole why she “hates” Brad’s ex, Angelina Jolie, amid the former couple’s ongoing divorce and custody proceedings.

But Nicole has only maintained positivity when it comes to her own posts. She previously captioned one of her posts “happy people don’t hate,” and has also posted images from reunions with friends along with her standard days of work. Brad and Nicole became linked at the end of August 2020. The two reportedly went on a romantic getaway to Paris, at the time. Rumors of their romance have been ongoing, as Brad and Angelina continue to battle in court over the custody of their six children — Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, Vivienne, and Knox, both 12.

