Nicole Richie Poses For Sweet Pic With Daughter Harlow, 12, & Sister Sofia, 22, & They Look Like Triplets

Sofia Richie shared a photo of her ‘favorite trio’: her sister Nicole Richie, niece Harlow Madden, and herself. They could’ve all been sisters!

We saw three sisters, not two, in this sweet photo that Sofia Richie posted on Sept. 30! The model was posing by her adopted sister Nicole Richie, 39, and The Simple Life star’s daughter Harlow Madden, 12 (whom Nicole shares with husband Joel Madden, 41). However, with their blonde hair and identical smiles, all three might as well have been triplets!

Nicole Richie (center) takes a mirror selfie with her daughter, Harlow Madden (left) and sister Nicole Richie (right). Not pictured is Nicole’s 11-year-old son, Sparrow Madden. (Photo Courtesy of Instagram/@sofiarichie)

“My favorite trio,” Sofia captioned the sweet shot. Nicole was the one who snapped the family portrait, which she caught in the reflection of a gold frame mirror that was set up in what appeared to be a cozy backyard. Trees strung with gold lights towered over the trio’s heads. The ladies also share another thing in common: a great eye for style. Sofia looked comfy in a graphic tee and jeans, Nicole channeled her bohemian style in ribbed red pants and bangles, while Harlow wore the cutest puka shell necklace!

The honorary triplets appeared to take their photo in Sofia’s favorite gold mirror, where she also took a photo with Nicole during her outdoor family birthday dinner in August. Sofia was turning 22 years old! However, it was the model’s turn to celebrate her older sister’s 39th birthday on Sept. 21, and Sofia recycled the same photo for a shout-out on her Instagram Story. “Happy birthday to my sis / soulmate / best friend. I love you too much! @nicolerichie,” Sofia gushed in the tribute post.

It looks like the sisters are as close as ever, after a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Nicole and Sofia’s relationship became “strained” as Sofia’s relationship with Scott Disick, 37, had “grown more serious” in Aug. 2019. At the time, our source told us that Nicole was wary of Sofia’s relationship with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star (who’s now her ex).

“Nicole worries about Sofia rushing into something at her age. She should be focused on her career and herself — not on a relationship with a man that already has three kids,” the insider told us last year. Well, that’s exactly what Sofia’s doing now, after she split from Scott this past summer!

