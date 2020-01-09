Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans hold hands after confirming romance at Golden Globes

Pussycat Doll star Nicole Scherzinger, 41, and former Rugby Union player Thom Evans, 34, put on a cosy display when they were photographed together last night. The singer and her beau were snapped holding hands in California following a romantic dinner date and made no attempt to hide their affection for each other. The new couple were seen just two days after making their relationship public when they attended the Golden Globes award ceremony together at the weekend.

True to form, pop star Nicole looked sensational in a matching crop top and trousers for the outing. Her cleavage was impossible to miss in the camel-coloured tiny top, which also showcased her toned torso. High-waisted wide leg trousers and strappy sandals completed her look. The dark-haired singer, who recently reunited with her pop band The Pussycat Dolls in preparation for a 2020 tour, wore her long tresses loose in a straight style and placed a patterned jacket over her shoulders to keep warm. Thom, who met the X Factor judge when he was a contestant on the celebrity edition of her show, looked casually smart in a pair of denim jeans and grey jumper worn over a blue shirt. The pair walked hand in hand as they left popular celebrity haunt Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood.