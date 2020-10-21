Home Celebrity Nicole Scherzinger Rocks A White Bikini While Lounging In The Sauna &...
Nicole Scherzinger Rocks A White Bikini While Lounging In The Sauna & 4 More Of Her Swimsuit Looks

Emily Selleck

Former ‘Pussycat Dolls’ singer Nicole Scherzinger has stunned in a gorgeous, white swimsuit. She paired the simple two-piece with a bold, red lipstick.

Nicole Scherzinger, 42, has proved you can still rock a stunning swimsuit during the cooler months of the year! The former Pussycat Dolls star took to Instagram on October 20, sharing a gorgeous snap of herself winding down in the sauna. Nicole opted for a low-cut white bikini top with a scoop neckline, and simple, matching bikini bottoms. “Rise and sweat. Infrared saunas not only reduce inflammation but also boost circulation, metabolism and help detox the body,” she captioned the pic.

The carousel post featured three photos of the raven haired beauty, including one of her lying on her back in the sauna. She closed her eyes and threw her head back, as she secured her hair in a ponytail at the base of her neck. Despite sweating it out in the sauna, Nicole still looked super glam as she donned a bold, red lip and a lightly bronzed eyeshadow. Of course, this wasn’t the only time the “Don’t Cha” hitmaker has rocked a bikini.

On September 4, Nicole soaked up the final days of summer as she took to Instagram, writing, “Views”. She offered the camera a sultry smile as she posed for a selfie in a crochet style bikini. The singer was laying on the beach by a gorgeous cliff, which evidently offered a gorgeous view, however the caption had a double meaning. In the reflection of her sunglasses, her beau Thom Evans could be seen standing, looking out at the water.

When it comes to looking out at the water, Nicole’s a pro at that too! She posted this gorgeous snap on August 16 of herself looking at the horizon in a pretty, blue two piece. The tropical snap was accompanied by an inspiring caption, “Happy blessed Sunday everyone, she began, before writing a quote by Maya Angelou. “You may encounter many defeats, but you must not be defeated. In fact, it may be necessary to encounter the defeats, so you can know who you are, what you can rise from, how you can still come out of it.”

One of Nicole’s best swimsuit looks of 2020 was a pale pink bikini, which she wore while dancing with her boyfriend on the beaches of Portugal. Nicole showed off her toned figure in the swimsuit as she danced along to “Lion Lover” by Dan Stevens from the Netflix series Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga. Thom posted the video to his Instagram Story, and was seen running up behind Nicole, wearing nothing but dark green swimming trunks, and dancing along to the fast-paced song behind her.

