Nigel Farage hits back at Dan Walker over 'wild conspiracy theory' of Trump involvement

Dan Walker also asked Nigel Farage about whether US president Donald Trump had told him to sign a deal with Boris Johnson however, the Brexit Party leader snapped at the host over his “wild conspiracy theory” of the president’s involvement in the upcoming election.
The Brexit Party leader joined Walker live from Westminster to talk about the recent news surrounding the upcoming general election.
Yesterday, Farage announced that he would not contest the 317 seats won by the Conservatives in 2017.
The Prime Minister has insisted he didn’t tell Farage to make the gesture, and Farage has been vocal in saying he gifted the seats for the greater good of the UK.
Walker was keen to get to the bottom of the decision-making, especially wondering what had made Farage change his mind on Johnson’s Brexit deal.
The Brexit Party leader said that Johnson’s negotiation of a free trade deal without political alignment was “progress”.
“This is a wild conspiracy theory. Not true,” he continued.
Walker demanded to know what the US president did tell him about that but Farage snapped: “I’ve never spoken to him about it.”
He reiterated that he didn’t speak to the president outside of his radio interview.
Walker probed about his response to Mr Trump pulling the strings but Farage simple responded: “Just a laugh.”
“So there’s no trick. I just want to get clarity on this,” Walker insisted Mr Farage to offer more to his answer.
The Brexit Party leader then hit back: “How many times do I have to tell you this? I haven’t spoken to him since he was on LBC with me a few weeks ago and he hasn’t had no influence over my decision at all.
“My decision is made. Number one, to stop a second referendum, to prevent Liberal Democrats winning seats on the South and the South West. Number two, because Boris Johnson has indicated he going for a free trade deal.”