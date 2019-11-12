Nigel Farage hits back at Dan Walker over 'wild conspiracy theory' of Trump involvement

Dan Walker also asked Nigel Farage about whether US president Donald Trump had told him to sign a deal with Boris Johnson however, the Brexit Party leader snapped at the host over his “wild conspiracy theory” of the president’s involvement in the upcoming election.

The Brexit Party leader joined Walker live from Westminster to talk about the recent news surrounding the upcoming general election.

Yesterday, Farage announced that he would not contest the 317 seats won by the Conservatives in 2017.

The Prime Minister has insisted he didn’t tell Farage to make the gesture, and Farage has been vocal in saying he gifted the seats for the greater good of the UK.

Walker was keen to get to the bottom of the decision-making, especially wondering what had made Farage change his mind on Johnson’s Brexit deal.

The Brexit Party leader said that Johnson’s negotiation of a free trade deal without political alignment was “progress”.

READ MORE: Nigel Farage: ‘I am NOT for sale’ Brexit Party chief explains why he snubbed a peerage