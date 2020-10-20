Home Celebrity Nikki Bella Shares Hilarious ‘Mom Twerks’ Video Of Sister Brie Bella 11...
Nikki Bella Shares Hilarious ‘Mom Twerks’ Video Of Sister Brie Bella 11 Weeks After Giving Birth

By Erin Silvia

Nikki Bella Shares Hilarious ‘Mom Twerks’ Video Of Sister Brie Bella 11 Weeks After Giving Birth

Nikki Bella shared a cute moment she had with her sister Brie Bella showing off her dance moves from behind in a new funny and memorable video.

Nikki Bella, 36, is showing off her twin sister Brie Bella‘s twerking abilities in her latest Instagram video! The proud sibling filmed the moment while walking on a path in a winery in Sonoma, CA on Oct. 19 and it seemed to prove that Brie definitely knows how to get down with the dance moves and look good while doing it! In the clip, Nikki, who was wearing a black top and what she called “mom jeans”, was filming with her phone, and after she told her followers Sonoma was “amazing” Brie, who was wearing a pink sheer floral dress came up from behind her before turning around and shaking her behind.

“Damn the wine tasting, oh my God that was so good,” Nikki said before chuckling at her look-alike sis. Brie teased Nikki right back when she told her, “you got the mom jeans on”, referring to her high-waisted bottoms. “I do got the mom jeans on, damn proud of mom jeans,” she replied back.

Nikki’s video of a dancing Brie comes just over two months since the brunette beauties gave birth one day apart. Nikki welcomed her first child, Matteo, with fiance Artem Chigvintsev, 38, on July 31 and Brie welcomed her second child, Buddy, with husband Daniel Bryan, 39, on Aug. 1. The sisters shared their pregnant journeys on social media through pics and videos, and also documented the experience on their reality show, Total Bellas.

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella
Nikki Bella and Brie Bella pose at a previous event. (MEGA)

Brie is looking amazing in her post-baby body, but she recently announced that she’s not planning on having anymore kids and even had her fallopian tubes “cut out” to prevent her from getting pregnant in the future. “I don’t know if I told people, but I got my [fallopian] tubes cut out,” she said on the Oct. 7 episode of The Bellas Podcast. “Yep, this mama ain’t having any more babies.”

She also revealed how she’s recovering after the surgery, commenting specifically on how her incision “doing a lot better.” “I am still a little swollen on one side…So, I think the swelling took a little bit longer on my right side [since] that’s kind of where they tied it up,” she admitted.

