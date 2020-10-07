Ninja roasts Fortnite pros at final Ninja Battles event

james_peskett@tracker.gg (James Peskett)

It’s sad to say goodbye to Ninja Battles, but Tuesday’s tournament was pure comedy.

While Tyler “Ninja” Blevins may have turned his focus towards other games and more varied content in 2020, he continues to do big things for Fortnite and the competitive scene.

Back in May he announced Ninja Battles, a series of fun Trio events featuring top tier talent, an official broadcast and a huge $ 80,000 weekly prize pool. The perfect blend of intense action and good vibes has consistently left viewers and players alike hungry for more.

Unfortunately, for now at least, Ninja Battles has come to an end. But the man himself certainly went out in style!

The Entire #NinjaBattles Process has been such a wonderful ride and an amazing learning experience. Huge shoutout to @StableRonaldo and @paper_fn for playing 2day. All and all it has been an incredible experience, thank you to all who participated from the staff, to the players. — NinjaInnit (@Ninja) October 6, 2020

In the earlier weeks, Ninja joined “Ballatw” and “MonsterDface” on the official cast. For the final two tournaments however, he decided it was time to get his hands dirty.

On Tuesday, Ninja linked up with NRG star “Ronaldo” and underrated pro “Paper” to take on the competition. While the trio only managed to place 27th out of the 33 teams, the energy levels remained high throughout.

Although Ninja’s Twitch channel was being used for the main broadcast, Ronaldo streamed the whole event from their point of view. It wasn’t long before the flaming started, and no one was safe.

“I just miss the days where I used to stream snipe you in H1” Ronaldo told Ninja, who quickly replied “Me too man, me too. Free kills man honestly!”.

Next up, it was Paper’s turn to take a shot at the former Mixer superstar. “You’re an old hack, and you’re washed up” he joked. Ninja wasn’t fazed though, insisting that he would come out on top in a box fight.

The pair then started to ramp things up, with Ninja claiming that he had never heard of Paper and Paper mocking his teammate’s Adidas shoe collab.

Perhaps the most hilarious moment of all however, was when Ronaldo suggested that Ninja create an OnlyFans account. After putting forward this intriguing business proposition, Ron continued to scream “Think of the revenue!” through his famously deafening mic.

In terms of results, Acorn, Jahq and Slackes took first, with the newly formed trio of Clix, Illest and Bizzle following closely behind. Bugha, Jamper and Avery also looked dangerous, netting $ 10,000 for their third place finish.

All in all, it was a fantastic final send off for Ninja Battles. It’s great to see Fortnite pros genuinely enjoying themselves and having fun for once. Hopefully, Ninja will be back in a future season to bless us with a similar event.

