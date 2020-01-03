Home Entertainment Nintendo Switch SHOCK games update: Great news ahead of January 2020 Direct
Nintendo Switch SHOCK games update: Great news ahead of January 2020 Direct

Nintendo Switch owners have been given a New Year’s surprise for 2020.

To celebrate the start of the year, Nintendo has launched another big Switch sale on the eShop.

Running from now until January 12, the Nintendo Switch eShop sale features discounts on games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Overwatch and Super Mario Party.

“Celebrate 2020 with our New Year Sale on eShop, now on!” reads a Nintendo tweet. “There’s no better way to usher in the new year than with discounts on a selection of Nintendo Switch hits!”

Nintendo is also keen to remind customers that they’ll receive Gold Points worth 5% on all eShop purchases.

“Don’t forget – with My Nintendo you can receive Gold Points for all purchases made in Nintendo eShop on your system or via this website!” the post continues.

“With every purchase on Nintendo eShop, you receive Gold Points worth 5% of the amount you pay. You can then use the points to get a discount on your next Nintendo eShop purchase! (1 Gold Point = 1 penny discount.)”

If you’re a new Nintendo Switch owner, then Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a must-have title, especially at £33.29.

The full list of Nintendo eShop savings…

• Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – £33.29 (33% saving)

• Overwatch Legendary Edition – £25.19 (30% saving)

• Super Mario Party – £33.29 (33% saving)

• Dragon Quest XI 2: Echoes of an Elusive Age – £33.29 (33% saving)

• Yoshi’s Crafted World – £33.29 (33% saving)

• Splatoon 2 – £33.29 (33% saving)

• Octopath Traveller – £29.99 (40% saving)

• Mario Tennis Aces – £33.29 (33% saving)

• Fitness Boxing – £27.99 (30% saving)

The news comes as Nintendo prepares for a special January 2020 Direct conference.

According to a Twitter post by @YuYuKami, GameStop has added a host of new Switch SKU listings to its database.

As @YuYuKami points out, GameStop updating its Switch database is a sure sign that a Nintendo Direct is inbound.

Judging by the post, upwards of a dozen new Nintendo Switch games could be revealed during the live stream, so check back soon for the official announcement.

