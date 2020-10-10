Home Celebrity North West, 7, Shows Her Full Support For Dad Kanye’s Presidential Campaign...
Celebrity

North West, 7, Shows Her Full Support For Dad Kanye’s Presidential Campaign With ‘Vote’ Shirt

0

Emily Selleck

Nobody loves Kanye more than Kanye does — except maybe his daughter North! The seven-year-old left an event in London wearing a hoodie that read ‘Vote Kanye’.

North West is growing up so quickly! The seven-year-old daughter of Kanye West, 43, stepped out with her dad at Bottega Veneta‘s London fashion show, and made quite a statement. Her hoodie read ‘Vote Kanye’, a reference to her dad’s highly publicized presidential campaign. The graphic shirt was part of her Kanye’s merchandise line which he dropped ahead of the November presidential campaign, in which the 43-year-old rapper is running as a vice presidential candidate with running mate, Rocky’ De La Fuente Guerra.

north
North West wears a ‘Vote Kanye’ shirt. Image: SplashNews

At the October 9 event, the father-daughter duo walked hand in hand, with North pairing her oversized black and white hoodie with a pair of fluffy white pants, a beige protective face mask, and a pair of her dad’s Yeezy crocs. She wore her long brunette tresses in braids, with two adorable buns on the top of her head. Kanye kept things simple in a blue tee, black leather pants, and dark shades.

north
She was spotted with her dad leaving an event in London. Image: SplashNews

However, earlier in the day, the pair looked like total twins as Kanye also rocked a printed black and white hoodie, which he paired with camouflage pants and brown combat boots. It comes amid Kanye’s controversial bid for presidency, and took to Twitter earlier in the day to share a photo of his ballot where he had — surprise, surprise — voted for himself.

“Friends writing me in,” he captioned the snap, which showed his name written in alongside his running mate, Rocky’ De La Fuente Guerra. Twitter users were quick to clap back at the rapper, urging fans not to vote for the “Famous” hitmaker. “If you’re writing in Kanye West on the ballot, you’re more stupid and selfish than he is, because that is a vote for Donald Trump. THIS IS NOT A GAME,” one user wrote, while another commented, “Kanye West is asking people to write him in on the ballot. Reminder: WRITING-IN KANYE IS A VOTE FOR TRUMP!”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHigh blood pressure symptoms: The ‘pounding feeling’ that could signal the condition
Next articleThat ‘Whole Opposites Thing’ Worked Out Just Fine

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity

Rachel Riley: Countdown star hits out over 'shameful' online video 'Have to be kidding me'

0
Rachel often shares her views of current social and political views on her social media. The Cambridge graduate joined Countdown at the age of just...
Read more
Celebrity

Elle King Is Engaged After She & Boyfriend Dan Tooker Proposed to Each Other: We 'Had the Same Plan'

0
Elle King Engaged to Boyfriend Dan Tooker After Joint Proposal | PEOPLE.com Skip to contentTop NavigationClose Explore PEOPLE.comProfile MenuFollow usClose Share optionsClose View imageElle King Is Engaged After...
Read more
Celebrity

Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie Pulling Personal Assistants, Co-Stars & More Into Custody Trial As Witnesses

0
Cassie Gill Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s custody case will involve several witnesses taking the stand at Los Angeles Superior Court, including Angelina’s ‘Girl, Interrupted’...
Read more
Celebrity

Why Shaquille O'Neal 'Probably' Won't Let His Daughters Date NBA Players

0
Riley Cardoza Pressing pause! Shaquille O’Neal exclusively told Us Weekly why he wants his daughters to wait to date.“I want them to be fully educated...
Read more
Celebrity

'The Challenge' star Ashley Cain reveals 2-month-old daughter has leukemia

0
Ashley Cain from MTV’s “The Challenge: War of the Worlds” shared a personal and heartbreaking video post on Instagram Friday evening. The former professional soccer...
Read more
Celebrity

Louis Tomlinson Crashes Liam Payne’s Instagram Live & Makes Him Smile In Cute New Video

0
bshilliday One Direction fans are celebrating after Louis Tomlinson tuned in to Liam Payne’s IG live session, trolling him with a 1-D comment and Liam...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Trump returns to his usual programming — but his health remains a mystery

US 0
Matthew Choi When asked if he had been retested since his diagnosis, Trump said he had, adding, "I'm either the bottom of the scale or...
Read more

Is 'Vote Fashion' Effective—or Just a Pointless Fad?

Lifestyle 0
A model wears an unsubtle look at Christian Siriano’s spring 2021 fashion show in Westport, Conn. Photo: Christian SirianoBy Rory Satran Close Rory SatranOct. 10, 2020 8:00 am...
Read more

Amanda Holden thrills BGT fans in show-stopping nude bedazzled dress

Tv & Radio 0
staronline@reachplc.com (Dan Laurie) Amanda Holden certainly dressed to impress for the Britain's Got Talent final on Saturday. The 49-year-old temporary head judge dazzled in a glittery...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: