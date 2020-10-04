North West, 7, Shows Off Her Toothy Smile In Sweet New Photo With Saint, 4, & Kimye

Emily Selleck

Like mother, like daughter! Kim Kardashian shared a new snap with husband Kanye West and her kids Saint and North, who totally looked like her mini-me.

North West is growing up so quickly! The seven-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West flashed the biggest smile ever when she posed for an adorable family snap with mom, dad, and little brother Saint, 4. The foursome posed in matching monochromatic outfits for the October 3 snap as they sat on the steps of what appeared to be a beach house. North rocked a long sleeved grey sweater and matching pants, as she pulled her long, curly locks into two pigtails and smiled brightly.

The Skims founder, 39, opted for a cream tank top with grey drawstring pants, and flip flops! Her hair was slicked back into a high ponytail as she threw up a peace sign and pouted for the camera. Little Saint cuddled up close to his mom, as he rocked a grey tee and matching pants, while looking out into the distance. Proud dad Kanye, who wore the some outfit as his son, crouched behind the fam, flashing some teeth as he looked at Kim and smiled.

Kim has been loving spending time with her children amid the global pandemic, and shared a sweet pic earlier in the week with all of the couple’s kids — North, Saint, and baby siblings Chicago, 2, and Psalm West, 1. “How did I get so lucky?!?!,” she captioned her social media posts. The happy snaps showed her kids coordinating in bright green and camouflage patterned ‘fits. All four children and their dad rocked his Yeezy sneakers in all different styles, and North proudly held her baby brother Psalm — so sweet!

Their youngest kids have also just started preschool, and the snaps are adorable! “First day of pre-school for the munchkins,” Khloe Kardashian captioned a pic of her daughter True Thompson, 2, with cousins Stormi Webster, 2, Chicago West and Psalm West on September 30. Chi, Stormi, and Psalm all hit the books while True decided to work on her shapes using clay! Baby Psalm was then seen walking over to her cousin to help her sculpt her clay. Our hearts!

Source:Celebrity News

