Norwegian Cruise Line becomes first cruise company to ban this one item across its fleet

Norwegian Crusie Line (NCL) has announced an industry-first as it eliminated a once-popular item across its fleet. Norwegian has done away with single-use plastic beverage bottles in the latest cruise news. The eco-friendly move makes the cruise line the first major global cruise company to do so.
NCL announced today that it is is now single-use plastic beverage bottle free.
They are now working to eliminate single-use plastic shampoo and conditioner bottles later this year as part of their Sail & Sustain Environmental Program.
Norwegian Cruise Line announced last year that it partnered with sustainable goods company JUST Goods, Inc.
This enabled Norwegian to replace all single-use plastic water bottles across its 17-ship fleet, beginning with its most recent ship, Norwegian Encore.
The slashing of single-use plastic beverage bottles is one of the latest sustainable steps forward for Norwegian.
In 2018, the NCL eliminated single-use plastic straws across its fleet and private destinations.
The latest initiative will replace over six million single-use plastic water bottles every year.
In addition, the brand is working to eliminate single-use plastic shampoo and conditioner bottles later in 2020.
These efforts are driven by the Company’s Sail & Sustain Environmental Program.
The Program is its commitment to minimise waste to landfills, reduce its CO2 emissions rate, increase sustainable sourcing and invest in emerging technologies.
“This is a very special and very proud moment for us,” said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line.
“As a leading cruise line, we are thrilled to make such an impact by eliminating single-use beverage bottles across our fleet.
“It’s just one of the ways we are working to preserve our oceans and the destinations we visit.
“While this is just the beginning of what we and others can do, we are incredibly committed to our Sail & Sustain program and believe wholeheartedly in the importance of preserving our natural resources.
“We will continue to strive towards making environmentally conscious decisions to benefit our earth.”
JUST – founded by Will Smith’s son rapper Jaden Smith – is 100 percent spring water in a plant-based carton made of 82 percent renewable materials.