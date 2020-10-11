Novak Djokovic makes Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal claim ahead of French Open final clash

Novak Djokovic insists Rafael Nadal is a greater rival to him than Roger Federer . The duo go head-to-head in this afternoon’s French Open final in the last Grand Slam of 2020 in what will be their 56th career meeting.

Related articles

Djokovic, a 17-time Grand Slam champion, boasts a 29-26 record against the Spaniard, who has won 19 Slams and is looking to join long-time rival Roger Federer on 20.

But while the Swiss legend is the all-time leader for most major triumphs, Djokovic insists it is Nadal with whom he shares his biggest rivalry.

DON’T MISS: Roger Federer gives injury update ahead of proposed 2021 return

They have met 15 times previously at Slams, with Nadal leading 6-1 in their Roland Garros ties, and the pair tied 3-3 in the finals of majors.

The last time they met in the French Open final, in 2012, Nadal was triumphant while their most recent showdown on the red dirt in Paris in 2015 saw Djokovic come out on top in straight sets.