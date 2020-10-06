Home US November's coming. Are Democrats losing the battle over voter suppression?
US

November's coming. Are Democrats losing the battle over voter suppression?

0

Maya King

Democrats flood the courts

More election-related lawsuits have been filed this year than in the last two decades, according to the Stanford-MIT Healthy Elections Project, which is tracking the cases. These suits, filed in nearly all 50 states, challenge voter ID laws, polling place consolidations, widespread purges from the rolls and multistep absentee ballot processes. Lawsuits have snowballed in response to the coronavirus, with an increase of more than 300 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, the Stanford-MIT database shows.

Some primary elections held at the height of the virus’ spread in the United States were plagued by last-minute polling place changes and closures as well as long wait times. Voting rights advocates point to the complicated primary elections in Georgia and Wisconsin as a warning sign that Covid-19 could expedite efforts to limit turnout among Black and Latino voters, who have been disproportionately harmed by the virus.

Still, Democrats say they’re encouraged by a handful of wins in the courts. On Sept. 28, a U.S. district judge in Georgia ordered state election officials to prepare paper copies of voter registration and absentee voting information for each of the state’s polling places, should problems arise with their digital voting system on Election Day.

Also last month, a Nevada judge dismissed a case filed by Trump’s reelection campaign that tried to bar the state from mailing ballots to all active voters. Early voting in the state begins on Oct. 17.

In other states, however, Democrats had mixed results. A 2015 Wisconsin law requiring voters to present photo IDs to vote drew seven separate lawsuits from groups in the state, according to a tracker from the Brennan Center for Justice.

The lawsuit alleges the law, which does not count student IDs alone as a valid form of identification, is a violation of voters’ 14th Amendment rights to vote unburdened. That law was upheld by a federal judge on Wednesday, who ruled changing it would cause unnecessary confusion so close to the election.

In 2018, the Florida electorate voted overwhelmingly for Amendment 4, which restored voting rights to as many as 1.4 million formerly incarcerated people. But earlier this month, Florida’s Supreme Court ruled that people with former felony convictions could vote only if they paid all their fines, court debts and fees. The ruling, which would keep hundreds of thousands of returning citizens from being able to vote, was a major blow to voting rights advocates, who view the requirement as a poll tax.

“Our government is supposed to be seeking ways to expand democracy, to make sure that all of its citizens have a very unencumbered pathway to being able to participate in elections,” said Desmond Meade, executive director of the Florida Voting Rights Restoration Coalition, which led the movement to pass Amendment 4.

- Advertisement -

“They should not be seeking ways to restrict that. And when they do that, they’re really breaking a contract with people,” Meade continued. “They’re supposed to provide this access. They’re supposed to want to create a more inclusive democracy.”

Outside of the courts, efforts to keep dissuade voters from casting a ballot still loom.

One automated call in Illinois, sponsored by right-wing hoaxer Jacob Wohl, used paranoia to discourage Black voters from mailing in their ballots. In the call, a woman’s voice can be heard telling voters their personal information would be added to a public database and that they could be arrested for outstanding warrants or be forced to participate in Covid-19 vaccine trials.

“Don’t be finessed into giving your private information to ‘the man,’” the woman says. “Stay safe and beware of vote by mail.”

On Thursday, Michigan’s attorney general charged Wohl and Jack Burkman, another conservative operative, with felonies in an alleged robocall scheme to suppress the vote.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleIn a historic move, PlayStation 5 swaps X and Circle button use in Japan
Next articleMan Utd owner Joel Glazer in Jadon Sancho transfer row with Ed Woodward

RELATED ARTICLES

US

A Poker Pro Accused of Cheating Wants $330M in Damages

0
Brendan I. Koerner Mike Postle, a 42-year-old poker pro who has been widely accused of cheating on livestreamed games at a Sacramento casino, has never...
Read more
US

Working for Trump: Tweet-firings, subpoenas and now coronavirus

0
Nancy Cook and Meridith McGraw The White House’s Covid-19 dragnet, which has caught at least 14 White House staffers, top campaign and party officials,...
Read more
US

Trump allies turn Covid diagnosis into a message of strength

0
Matthew Choi His allies have tried to connect the president’s experience to the pain of millions of Americans affected by the deadly virus, but they...
Read more
US

Orphaned Syrian child reunited with family in Canada

0
Image copyright Reuters Image caption Dependents of Islamic State fighters are being held at al-Hawl detention centre in northern SyriaAn orphaned 5-year-old girl stuck in...
Read more
US

Trump Covid: President leaves hospital to continue Covid-19 treatment

0
Media playback is unsupported on your deviceMedia captionTrump takes off mask in staged White House returnUS President Donald Trump has left hospital, three days...
Read more
US

Where Trump went (and who he was with) leading up to his coronavirus diagnosis

0
Associated Press, Isabel Dobrin and Rishika Dugyala Trump announces in an evening interview on Fox News that he and the first lady are being tested...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Carol Kirkwood: Weather star asks for tips for ongoing backstage issue on BBC Breakfast

Celebrity 0
Carol replied: “My dad used to say that too! X.” Another said: “Never until recently! I bought a pair of Slazengers from Sport Direct last month,...
Read more

High blood pressure: The dizzy sensation that may indicate risk of pulmonary hypertension

Health 0
Blood pressure is the force of blood pushing against the artery walls as it goes through your body. Like air in a tyre or...
Read more

Elvis Presley death: Where is Elvis Presley buried?

Entertainment 0
Elvis Presley’s death was a real shock for fans all over the world. Fans mourned him for years, with many still commemorating his death...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: