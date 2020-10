Stevie Nicks may be an excellent singer, but she doesn’t seem to be much of a skateboarder, or possibly much of an athlete in the least. In the video, which comes right after the “Dreams” singer joined TikTok for her fans, she’s seen actually singing along with the song, rather than cruising around while listening to the popular track. We also see her lacing up some skates, but don’t take it from me, give it a whirl yourself.

Like this: Like Loading...