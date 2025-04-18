Now US Tourists

A couple of weeks ago, I discussed the significant decline in tourist visits to the United States. Now, it appears that the converse is also true – many Americans are feeling apprehensive about traveling to other countries, with some even expressing fear. This anxiety stems from their awareness of the growing negativity towards America, fueled by the actions of the Trump administration, and the worry that they might be held accountable for it. Let’s delve into this issue.
REFERENCES
YouGov poll on USA favourability amongst Europeans
https://yougov.co.uk/international/articles/51719-european-favourability-of-the-usa-falls-following-the-return-of-donald-trump
Support Mallen’s work on Patreon!
https://patreon.com/mallenbaker
[ Please use the website, not the Apple IOS Patreon app, as Apple takes a significant portion of the contribution from the latter ]
Support Mallen via Paypal
https://paypal.me/mallenbaker
The ‘Faultlines’ channel by Mallen Baker covers news, current affairs, science, and politics, adopting a rational, reasoned, and non-partisan approach to some of the complex issues of our time. The goal is to explore ways to survive and thrive in the modern world.
Prefer the content in podcast format? Audio versions are available on your preferred podcast platform, or visit https://the-mallen-baker-podcast.simplecast.com/
Quotes reported in this video should not be taken as an indication of their author’s endorsement or involvement in this video.
Support Mallen's work on Patreon!
https://patreon.com/mallenbaker
Support Mallen via Paypal
https://paypal.me/mallenbaker
My rules for comments in this forum.
You can post your opinion freely in the comments to any of my videos. I like to engage with people on arguments and issues. I will, time permitting, happily engage with comments that are polite and broadly on topic for the video in question. You can still post what you want but if you want a response from me, those are the criteria. If you want to preface your biting critique with an observation of what a total idiot I am, knock yourself out, but I won't respond to those comments any more than I would if someone said that stuff in real life.
Out and out obscenities and personal abuse will be removed. Posts that are just links to other videos you want to promote will be removed. People who engage in bullying other commenters will be asked to stop if I think they are making commenting here unpleasant for others. If they refuse to stop then they'll be removed from the channel
It'll take a VERY long time after this President for the USA to regain it's standing in the World, the trust has been lost
7:30 that will soon change when people realise that half of Americans voted for this. The Chinese have no say in their government, so it is easier to sympathise with them.
As they should be. They should be ashamed, scared and motified. If they aren't, they shouldn't be allowed anywhere but in Trumpistan
Trailer trash America voted for Trump what do you expect. The ugly American is back with a vengeance. Dumb, uneducated, unknowledgeable, , uncouth, uncultured, crass, crude, the ugly American is that and more and Trump is their boy.
I mean for many European its personal too. Thos tariff bullshit hit all world economically. ppl have no reason to have a good time in US since they dosent even try to hide its racist part any more.(mainly trump.)
… But also, its not safe to travel anymore. They check your phone. Arrest ppl without actual reason and send ppl to jail & other country without check.
They can do that to its own ppl what are they gonna do with other country's ppl. US is super dengerous countru right now.
I’m a dual citizen and I have always used my Mexican passport to travel. My US passport was just to get back into the US. I’m a first generation Mexican American ( even though im 50% native ) I’m making moves to go back to the motherland gladly. President Shienbaum is a global godsend.
All vacations too the US have been postponed for at least 3,5 years lmao
well… that's how latinos feel where going on vacations anywhere in the north hemisphere, and many other examples by race, religion, etc… the world is filled with labels that says nothing really.
Hmmm, so it seems the yanquis do understand collective responsibility. Who knew, eh?
Also no. Your government reflects you, and you reflect your government. If there's a mismatch, you need to do something about it. It's that simple.
Uahhh canadan not hear to save you with are pins
If I saw someone wearing a MAGA hat I’d definitely confront them about (I’m a Canadian living in the UK), because I find MAGA deeply offensive. But if someone was just minding their business they’d be fine.
I've been on a few flights with american passengers on board. Wanna know how I (& the rest of the passengers) learnt they were from the US? Cuz of their loud mouth, and self entitled behavior towards the flight crew, and they 'proudly' flaunted towards everyone thay they are from the USA as if its supposed to give them a free check.
I'm American from a blue and mostly Latino city, who left for Spain.
It's embarrassing because I have never supported or liked Trump. His first Presidency was too much. I know that the US already had a bad reputation on Foreign Affairs.
Friends, Family and Co-workers around me treat me as if I'm the unhinged one (yes including Latinos) and retaliate. Feminism and pro-abortion advocacy are also seen as wrong.
I saw a big mass exodus of people the day before Inauguration so I assume it's an unspoken agreement those who dislike and/or are afraid of the Tangerine Palpatine's regime are not sticking around.
There was not much interest around me in a resistance network or protesting when I left. It is a 'no war in ba sing se' vibe in the US. It's heartbreaking that people are being rounded up without due process and sold to terrorists detection camps indefinitely.
I choose to continue my resistance efforts from abroad and to be mindful. I would never pretend to be Canadian, however, people stare back at me in disbelief when I tell them I'm American which was not the negative reaction I prepared for 😂
Thanks for your kind and nuanced take on Americans abroad 💙
Any US Citizens who are outside of the USA at present might consider themselves lucky! With Trump about to declare martial law in the US, anyone who is on vacation outside of the USA might be well advised to delay their return for a week or so.
I was supposed to visit a friend in the US but I simply don't feel comfortable going there since all this went down. On top of that, my friend is hispanic and I'm concerned if she'll be able to get back in the US if she visits me here in Europe.
It's fucking insane.
They should be ashamed. They should also be stopped from travelling anyway as the rest of the world doesn’t need their kind of stupidity.
Here in the UK we have also fallen victim to the right-wing nonsense. We used to welcome refugees, but thanks to all the Daily Mail/ Tommy Robinson crap we are not anything like welcoming any more.
Now the US Citizens I have met in the UK are amazing, civilised, individuals, and cannot imagine how they feel.
Terrified US Citizen here and yes, I don't want to travel abroad because of things you outline, but also re-entering the US even for a US Citizen is tenuous and I fear being disappeared. Many countries, including the UK, are passing very unfriendly laws. When you cross a border you present yourself to law enforcement and here it's not MAGA jack boots. Stay away from the USA, we don't deserve your money, or respect. Its a full on Fascist state. As a whole, this country is just plain STUPID.
Enter at own risk. You will be made to feel like a criminal at border entry.
Why not visit places like the CANADA instead where you will be welcomed as appreciated?
US Americans not leaving their country for a holiday in Europe concerns me more than Americans travelling and seeing how the world works.
As an European, I'd be happy if Americans don't visit.
If an American really wants to visit my country, how about you bring copies of your letters to your representatives?
Don't pretend to be a Canadian! This is even more insulting!
Americans are welcome in Europe as long as they come with an open mind and leave MAGA America behind. Better they come and see with their own eyes, Europe is not so bad at all as some in the US admin call it.
Statistics on how welcome US Americans are in various European countries at the moment would probably help them decide to what extent they would now be harassed in Europe. Opinions are often unsettling for no good reason. The exchange of opinions on social media is certainly interesting, but in times of fake news and given the total population of Europe (750 million) and the European Union (450 million), we ultimately need statistics based on facts… this is my opinion.