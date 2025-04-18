Now US Tourists

Monday, April 21, 2025
By Mallen Baker

A couple of weeks ago, I discussed the significant decline in tourist visits to the United States. Now, it appears that the converse is also true – many Americans are feeling apprehensive about traveling to other countries, with some even expressing fear. This anxiety stems from their awareness of the growing negativity towards America, fueled by the actions of the Trump administration, and the worry that they might be held accountable for it. Let’s delve into this issue.

REFERENCES

YouGov poll on USA favourability amongst Europeans
https://yougov.co.uk/international/articles/51719-european-favourability-of-the-usa-falls-following-the-return-of-donald-trump








The ‘Faultlines’ channel by Mallen Baker covers news, current affairs, science, and politics, adopting a rational, reasoned, and non-partisan approach to some of the complex issues of our time. The goal is to explore ways to survive and thrive in the modern world.

Prefer the content in podcast format? Audio versions are available on your preferred podcast platform, or visit https://the-mallen-baker-podcast.simplecast.com/

Quotes reported in this video should not be taken as an indication of their author’s endorsement or involvement in this video.

24 COMMENTS

  6. I mean for many European its personal too. Thos tariff bullshit hit all world economically. ppl have no reason to have a good time in US since they dosent even try to hide its racist part any more.(mainly trump.)
    … But also, its not safe to travel anymore. They check your phone. Arrest ppl without actual reason and send ppl to jail & other country without check.
    They can do that to its own ppl what are they gonna do with other country's ppl. US is super dengerous countru right now.

  7. I’m a dual citizen and I have always used my Mexican passport to travel. My US passport was just to get back into the US. I’m a first generation Mexican American ( even though im 50% native ) I’m making moves to go back to the motherland gladly. President Shienbaum is a global godsend.

  13. I've been on a few flights with american passengers on board. Wanna know how I (& the rest of the passengers) learnt they were from the US? Cuz of their loud mouth, and self entitled behavior towards the flight crew, and they 'proudly' flaunted towards everyone thay they are from the USA as if its supposed to give them a free check.

  14. I'm American from a blue and mostly Latino city, who left for Spain.

    It's embarrassing because I have never supported or liked Trump. His first Presidency was too much. I know that the US already had a bad reputation on Foreign Affairs.

    Friends, Family and Co-workers around me treat me as if I'm the unhinged one (yes including Latinos) and retaliate. Feminism and pro-abortion advocacy are also seen as wrong.

    I saw a big mass exodus of people the day before Inauguration so I assume it's an unspoken agreement those who dislike and/or are afraid of the Tangerine Palpatine's regime are not sticking around.

    There was not much interest around me in a resistance network or protesting when I left. It is a 'no war in ba sing se' vibe in the US. It's heartbreaking that people are being rounded up without due process and sold to terrorists detection camps indefinitely.

    I choose to continue my resistance efforts from abroad and to be mindful. I would never pretend to be Canadian, however, people stare back at me in disbelief when I tell them I'm American which was not the negative reaction I prepared for 😂

    Thanks for your kind and nuanced take on Americans abroad 💙

  16. I was supposed to visit a friend in the US but I simply don't feel comfortable going there since all this went down. On top of that, my friend is hispanic and I'm concerned if she'll be able to get back in the US if she visits me here in Europe.

    It's fucking insane.

  18. Here in the UK we have also fallen victim to the right-wing nonsense. We used to welcome refugees, but thanks to all the Daily Mail/ Tommy Robinson crap we are not anything like welcoming any more.
    Now the US Citizens I have met in the UK are amazing, civilised, individuals, and cannot imagine how they feel.

  19. Terrified US Citizen here and yes, I don't want to travel abroad because of things you outline, but also re-entering the US even for a US Citizen is tenuous and I fear being disappeared. Many countries, including the UK, are passing very unfriendly laws. When you cross a border you present yourself to law enforcement and here it's not MAGA jack boots. Stay away from the USA, we don't deserve your money, or respect. Its a full on Fascist state. As a whole, this country is just plain STUPID.

  24. Statistics on how welcome US Americans are in various European countries at the moment would probably help them decide to what extent they would now be harassed in Europe. Opinions are often unsettling for no good reason. The exchange of opinions on social media is certainly interesting, but in times of fake news and given the total population of Europe (750 million) and the European Union (450 million), we ultimately need statistics based on facts… this is my opinion.

