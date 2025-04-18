Now US Tourists

A couple of weeks ago, I discussed the significant decline in tourist visits to the United States. Now, it appears that the converse is also true – many Americans are feeling apprehensive about traveling to other countries, with some even expressing fear. This anxiety stems from their awareness of the growing negativity towards America, fueled by the actions of the Trump administration, and the worry that they might be held accountable for it. Let’s delve into this issue.

REFERENCES

YouGov poll on USA favourability amongst Europeans

https://yougov.co.uk/international/articles/51719-european-favourability-of-the-usa-falls-following-the-return-of-donald-trump

