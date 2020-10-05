Nursery paint colour ideas: What is the best colour to paint your baby's nursery?

Most people decorate their baby’s nursery with cuddly toys and blankets and choose a gender-neutral colour scheme. However, picking the right colour is about more than just aesthetics – the shade of the nursery’s walls can influence your child’s psyche, mood, and physical wellbeing. Homedit.com chatted to psychologist and wellbeing consultant Lee Chambers MSc MBPsS to find out the best and worst colours to paint your baby’s nursery.

{%=o.title%}

]]>

When choosing a colour to paint your baby’s room, it’s important to think about how it will impact the baby.

Lee Chambers MSc MBPsS, Psychologist and Wellbeing Consultant said: “When shopping for that nursery colour scheme, we are so often drawn in by the loving details, the delicate patterns, and the neutral colours.

“In our minds, we are looking to create a place of serenity for our precious bundle of joy.”

However, Mr Chambers said it is really important to think about how the psychology of colour can impact feelings and behaviour.

He said: “The easiest way to partition colours into those that are warmer, and those that are cooler.

“Research has continued in this field and started to highlight some trends.”

- Advertisement -

Homedit surveyed 3,273 UK parents to find out the colours they have painted their nurseries and Mr Chambers revealed which ones are healthy and which aren’t.

READ MORE- Aldi baby special buys: From prams to toys – Aldi’s best offers for…