Obsessed! Shoppers Say That This Cozy Pullover Feels Like a Cloud

On those chilly mornings where we just don’t feel like getting out of bed, we turn to comfy sweats to make Us feel like we never left our comforters. But just because we want to feel relaxed and warm doesn’t mean that we have to sacrifice our style. We still want to look as fashionable as possible — even on our laziest days.

So how do we combine comfy and trendy into one? Well, it’s easy with this pullover sweatshirt from Amazon that shoppers are saying is “extremely cozy” and cute to boot!

Get the KIRUNDO Women’s Winter Lapel Faux Shearling Sweatshirt up to 35% off at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 23, 2019, but are subject to change.

We instantly fell head over heels for this sweatshirt from KIRUNDO when we first came across it while browsing Amazon. It looks like a literal dream, and apparently it feels like one too! Multiple shoppers say that throwing on this sweater feels like wearing “a cloud,” and we couldn’t ask for a better testimonial. It’s made from a fuzzy faux shearling material that easily looks like something we can wear for days. We’re definitely not surprised that reviewers are raving about how comfortable it is to wear!

This shaggy pullover is not only snuggly — but stylish too. It’s designed in your standard sweatshirt cut, but features a few key details that make it a special piece. The collar is wide and chunky, plus it zips up to the top. The zipper is angled to the side of the sweatshirt, which gives it a unique feel.

This sweatshirt comes in 11 different colors to choose from. You can take your pick between the classic black, go for the soft muted pink shade or get funky with the brown leopard print version. It doesn’t matter which you choose, because each option is equally as plush as it is stylish.

Shoppers can’t get enough of this KIRUNDO sweatshirt and are leaving countless positive reviews. They say that it’s the “best sweater ever” and that it’s “extremely cozy.” One reviewer says that this sweater “looks more expensive” than what they paid for it, and chances are nobody will guess that you ordered it from Amazon. They say that it is “so warm and so soft” and we honestly can’t wait to slip into this sweatshirt. This is definitely an amazing find, and you’ll find Us living it during the entire fall season — and into the winter!

