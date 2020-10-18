Home Celebrity Obsessed! Shoppers Say That This Cozy Pullover Feels Like a Cloud
On those chilly mornings where we just don’t feel like getting out of bed, we turn to comfy sweats to make Us feel like we never left our comforters. But just because we want to feel relaxed and warm doesn’t mean that we have to sacrifice our style. We still want to look as fashionable as possible — even on our laziest days.

So how do we combine comfy and trendy into one? Well, it’s easy with this pullover sweatshirt from Amazon that shoppers are saying is “extremely cozy” and cute to boot!

Get the KIRUNDO Women's Winter Lapel Faux Shearling Sweatshirt up to 35% off at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 23, 2019, but are subject to change.

We instantly fell head over heels for this sweatshirt from KIRUNDO when we first came across it while browsing Amazon. It looks like a literal dream, and apparently it feels like one too! Multiple shoppers say that throwing on this sweater feels like wearing “a cloud,” and we couldn’t ask for a better testimonial. It’s made from a fuzzy faux shearling material that easily looks like something we can wear for days. We’re definitely not surprised that reviewers are raving about how comfortable it is to wear!

This shaggy pullover is not only snuggly — but stylish too. It’s designed in your standard sweatshirt cut, but features a few key details that make it a special piece. The collar is wide and chunky, plus it zips up to the top. The zipper is angled to the side of the sweatshirt, which gives it a unique feel.

Get the KIRUNDO Women's Winter Lapel Faux Shearling Sweatshirt up to 35% off at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 23, 2019, but are subject to change.

This sweatshirt comes in 11 different colors to choose from. You can take your pick between the classic black, go for the soft muted pink shade or get funky with the brown leopard print version. It doesn’t matter which you choose, because each option is equally as plush as it is stylish.

Shoppers can’t get enough of this KIRUNDO sweatshirt and are leaving countless positive reviews. They say that it’s the “best sweater ever” and that it’s “extremely cozy.” One reviewer says that this sweater “looks more expensive” than what they paid for it, and chances are nobody will guess that you ordered it from Amazon. They say that it is “so warm and so soft” and we honestly can’t wait to slip into this sweatshirt. This is definitely an amazing find, and you’ll find Us living it during the entire fall season — and into the winter!

Get the KIRUNDO Women’s Winter Lapel Faux Shearling Sweatshirt up to 35% off at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 23, 2019, but are subject to change.

Not quite the style that you’re shopping for? Check out more items from KIRUNDO and other women;’s clothing available on Amazon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

