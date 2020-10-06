October Update Arrives in World of Warships: Legends

Kirill Peskov, Development Director, Wargaming St. Petersburg

The October update for World of Warships: Legends is here, featuring the full release of the Italian Cruisers and the new Steel Redeemer campaign to earn the U.S. torpedo destroyer Benham. Alongside these additions, a batch of changes are coming to the game in the update, including a new way to coordinate with teammates and improvements to the Russian destroyer and Italian Cruiser lines. However, all of these are just a prelude to the update’s main event: Rust ‘n’ Rumble, a Halloween special event starting on October 19.

In the last update, the nimble Italian cruisers joined the World of Warships: Legends fleet, and now they are exiting early access with a notable addition. In their first iteration, the Italian cruisers above Tier III came equipped with a standard Smoke Generator consumable, which helped them conceal themselves in the heat of battle in a similar manner to most destroyers in the game. In this update, they will have this consumable replaced with a unique version, the Exhaust Smoke Generator. Unlike a regular Smoke Generator, the Exhaust Smoke Generator can keep the Italian cruisers “smoked up” even at full speed! You can also begin researching the Tier VII Amalfi, the definitive Italian cruiser thanks to its trademark top speed, powerful 203mm guns, and long-range — albeit slow — torpedoes. Altogether, the Amalfi and the Italian cruisers are adaptable ships to add into your fleet.

The Steel Redeemer campaign brings the Tier VI premium destroyer Benham as the final reward. Unusually for a US Navy destroyer, the Benham is bristling with torpedoes — sixteen of them. She is known for her service during the Battle of Midway, where she rescued hundreds of sailors from the sinking USS Yorktown and USS Hammann. To unlock this ship, you’ll have to complete 80 milestones in the Steel Redeemer campaign over the next 5 weeks with Admiralty Backing. If you can best the campaign’s Hardmode missions, you can even finish a week early!

Since their introduction, the Russian destroyer line has required precision to reach their full potential. To make them more approachable, we have buffed them across the board with greater main battery gun range, improved maneuverability, and faster torpedoes. You should be able to get a bit more damage out of the Russian destroyers and stay in the fight for longer now!

The highlight of the update begins October 19 — the Rust ‘n’ Rumble Halloween event! Get ready to battle it out in a four-way team deathmatch in a sunken post-apocalyptic city. As always, there’s a catch! In Rust ‘n’ Rumble battles, there is no hiding. You’ll have to play to the strengths of your chosen destroyer in a brawl with plenty of torpedoes and shells to evade. Each battle will earn you Tabz, a special currency to help you upgrade your event ships and unlock the Rust ‘n’ Rumble commanders and camos. If you get enough Tabz, you can even add the Tier VI premium Russian destroyer Ognevoi to your warship collection!

There are some small improvements on the way as well. Most notably, the Sector Alert function is here to help you highlight an area of the map for your teammates. This should help you to communicate more clearly and draw attention to changing tactical situations in battle.

It’s going to be a spooky update, captains. Get ready, and turn the tide!