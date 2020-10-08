Home Celebrity Olivia Jade Rocks Daisy Dukes To Walk Her Dog As Mom Lori...
Celebrity

Olivia Jade Rocks Daisy Dukes To Walk Her Dog As Mom Lori Loughlin Prepares To Go To Prison

0

Emily Selleck

Influencer Olivia Jade has put her best foot forward in a pair of denim shorts, days after her BF was arrested on suspicion of a DUI.

Olivia Jade Giannulli is seemingly always surrounded by drama. The 21-year-old influencer has seen her mother Lori Loughlin, 56, embroiled in the U.S. college admissions scandal and her boyfriend Jackson Guthy, 24, was booked last month after he was suspected of driving under the influence. Nevertheless, she appeared to brush off the controversy when she stepped out on October 7 to walk the family dog.

olivia jade
Olivia Jade stepped out in daisy duke shorts. Image: BACKGRID

The YouTuber rocked a pair of denim, daisy duke cutoff shorts with a skintight brown tank top, and black combat-style boots. She accessorized with gold jewelry, tortoiseshell sunglasses, and a brown handbag. Of course, she wore her red and blue striped face mask, as she pulled her brunette tresses back into a low bun.

It comes less than two weeks after her singer-songwriter beau was arrested after getting pulled over on the 1700 block of Lincoln Blvd in Santa Monica. He was “observed to be in violation of a posted sign regarding turns,” Santa Monica Police Department Captain Candice Cobarrubias told HollywoodLife in a statement. We were also told Jackson “demonstrated symptoms consistent with someone being under the influence of drugs”, per Santa Monica police.

olivia
Olivia Jade’s mom Lori will soon begin her prison sentence. Image: BACKGRID

Of course, this latest controversy comes amid Fuller House star Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli, 57, being sentenced to jail amid “Operation Varsity Blues”. The pair were accused of paying Rick Singer $ 500,000 to secure admissions into the University of Southern California for their daughters Olivia and Isabella Rose Giannulli, 22, under the guise of crew recruits despite neither sister actually competitively rowing.

Lori was sentenced via a virtual Zoom hearing on Friday, Aug. 21, getting two months in prison, a $ 150,000 fine, and 100 hours of community service. Earlier in the day, the judge accepted her husband’s plea deal, sentencing him to five months in prison, fining him $ 250,000, and giving him 250 hours of community service. He has until Nov. 19, 2020, to surrender himself to prison.

