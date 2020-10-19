Home Entertainment One can make a difference
Entertainment

One can make a difference

0

By

BY BRIDGET MENEZES

THERE was a writer who used to go to the seaside to do his writing. He had the habit of walking along the beach before he began his work.

One day, along the shore, he saw a human figure moving like a dancer. Intrigued, he began to walk faster to catch up.

As he got closer, he saw that it was a young man and he was not dancing. Instead, he was picking up something and very gently throwing it into the sea.

He asked the young man what he was doing, and the latter replied that he was throwing starfish into the sea.

When asked why he was doing that, he replied that the tide was going out and if he did not throw them in the sea, they would die.

The writer said: “Young man, don’t you realise that there are miles and miles of beach, and starfish all along it. You can’t possibly make a difference!”

- Advertisement -

The young man listened politely, then he bent down, picked up another starfish, threw it into the sea, and said: “It made a difference for that one.”

We are all gifted with the ability to make a difference. Once we become aware of that gift, we can gain the power to shape the future through the strength of our vision.

Bridget Menezes is the author of Second Edition of Self-Empowerment and Spiritual Counsellor. Readers can email her at lifestyle.bridget@ thesundaily.com.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleThe Walking Dead season 11 theories: Daryl kills Maggie as Reedus hints Negan is 'family'

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

From automobiles to wristwatches

0
ByBOSTAMI AHMAD is no ordinary designer. He grew up the son of Felda settlers who did not even own a car. However, his love...
Read more
Entertainment

Honest Thief leads sluggish US box office

0
ByLIAM Neeson’s thriller Honest Thief limped to first place at the domestic box office, debuting at US$ 3.7 million. Those ticket sales, among...
Read more
Entertainment

James Bond: No Time To Die's death-defying stunt involves over 8,000 GALLONS of cola

0
ByUnfortunately for the production team of No Time To Die, the cobbled street was too slippery for the trick to work. Because of this, stunt...
Read more
Entertainment

Michael Jackson: The Who's Pete Townshend TURNED DOWN Thriller appearance

0
ByMichael Jackson brought many creative and original individuals to his music. One of Jackson's biggest songs ever was the single Beat It from his...
Read more
Entertainment

The Beatles: George Harrison's FINAL words to Ringo Starr were heartbreaking

0
ByAlthough Ringo wanted to be by his friend's side at his death, he was struck with another tragedy in his life. Ringo's daughter, Lee Starkey,...
Read more
Entertainment

Elvis Presley 'alive': King 'PHOTOGRAPHED at restaurant' 15 years after his death

0
ByElvis Presley tragically died on August 16, 1977. The King of Rock n Roll was best known for his work as a singer and...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

One can make a difference

Entertainment 0
ByBY BRIDGET MENEZESTHERE was a writer who used to go to the seaside to do his writing. He had the habit of walking along...
Read more

The Walking Dead season 11 theories: Daryl kills Maggie as Reedus hints Negan is 'family'

Tv & Radio 0
ByAnd if so, with the "family" comparison, could Daryl see Negan now as a brother and stop at nothing to protect him? If Maggie were...
Read more

Amy Duggar Claps Back at Troll Who Told Her to Have More Kids, Lose Weight

Celebrity 0
ByKathy Campbell Amy Duggar hit back at a fan who sent her a direct message telling her she needed to stop being “selfish,” lose weight...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: