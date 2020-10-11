Young Sheldon is far from the only show dealing with COVID-19 testing. Over at Netflix, production on Vikings: Valhalla also had to pause production due to several people briefly falsely testing positive. Due to the false results, production has already resumed on the Vikings spinoff. “Better safe than sorry.” Like its network and streaming counterparts, CBS has remained vigilant with their COVID-19 protocols as the industry has slowly begun to return to production. In The Bold and The Beautiful’s case, they utilized some inanimate stand-ins for filming certain scenes.
One CBS Comedy Has Briefly Halted Production After Positive COVID-19 Test
