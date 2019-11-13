One luggage mistake travellers make that increases risk of theft and damage

Passengers often clip a padlock onto the zip of their suitcase, securing the fasten in place with a key, and ensuring peace of mind that no one will break-in.

However, one airline worker recently revealed that this isn’t necessarily beneficial in protecting your bags at all.

Instead, they suggest that this could actually be a reason why a suitcase could be broken into in the first place.

The inside information was posted to a Reddit forum which begs the question: “People who work for airlines, what are secrets passengers don’t know?”

The worker wrote: “It’s literally not even a deterrent.

Some might take it as a sign that the bag is worth searching.”

Meanwhile, another user chimed in saying: “Locks on zippered bags are useless.

“You can pop a zipper with a pen and drag the locked zipper pulls around the bag to close them back up.

“I’ve done this many times to identify bags that are tagless and locked.”

