One luggage mistake travellers make that increases risk of theft and damage

Passengers often clip a padlock onto the zip of their suitcase, securing the fasten in place with a key, and ensuring peace of mind that no one will break-in.
However, one airline worker recently revealed that this isn’t necessarily beneficial in protecting your bags at all.
Instead, they suggest that this could actually be a reason why a suitcase could be broken into in the first place.
The inside information was posted to a Reddit forum which begs the question: “People who work for airlines, what are secrets passengers don’t know?”
The worker wrote: “It’s literally not even a deterrent.
Some might take it as a sign that the bag is worth searching.”
Meanwhile, another user chimed in saying: “Locks on zippered bags are useless.
“You can pop a zipper with a pen and drag the locked zipper pulls around the bag to close them back up.
“I’ve done this many times to identify bags that are tagless and locked.”
