Home US One Woman’s High-Touch Bid to Upend the Sex-Toy Industry
US

One Woman’s High-Touch Bid to Upend the Sex-Toy Industry

0

Lux Alptraum

Indeed, even in the lead-up to Las Vegas for this year’s CES, the Osé—which had by then been named one of Time‘s 100 Best Inventions of 2019, alongside the newest Impossible Burger and the Oculus Quest—was still something of a mystery.

In April 2020, somewhere in Seattle, a 39-year-old man with a shaved head and scruffy facial hair lifts an Osé toward the camera of his laptop. Then he pulls a camping knife from his pocket and jabs the dual massager at the bottom of its bulbous head.

These are the early days of the Covid-19 lockdown, and Brian Sloan, the man in question, has apologized, via Skype, for his schlubby outfit: a light-gray fleece hoodie and dark-gray pants, the same ones he’s been wearing for two weeks. Sloan, the inventor of the Autoblow, the Slaphappy, and the 3Fap, is no stranger to the inner workings of pleasure products. “I take apart most sex toys,” he tells me, so as to better understand his competitors. (Many sex toy designers do the same.) Sloan has disassembled air-pressure-driven products like the Womanizer and the Satisfyer. He has deconstructed automated strokers like the Fleshlight Launch. “Anything that’s mechanical, I’ve taken apart, pretty much,” he continues. Today, Sloan is determined to peer inside the Osé, and I’ve invited myself along to watch.

His surgery begins with an excavation of the product’s “robotic” G-spot stimulator—its hardware for come-hithering. Sloan slices into the silicone skin and peels it off as if he’s husking corn. The stimulator, thus denuded, is an oblong plastic pod with a serrated slot carved along one side. Sloan powers up the toy and watches as the motor starts to whir. There’s a screw inside the pod, and with juice it begins to twist and push a plastic ball, about the width of someone’s finger, that moves back and forth along the length of the housing’s opening. The screw is positioned at an angle such that the ball protrudes each time it makes its way up along the treads and then recedes inside for each return. “It’s like one of these genius, simple solutions to making something,” pronounces Sloan—a clever, low-cost hack. (“Sloan’s speculation about Osé technology and manufacturing costs for Osé is incorrect,” the company said, noting that the US Patent Office has deemed the device novel and unique.)

At first glance, Brian Sloan seems like the yin to Lora Haddock DiCarlo’s yang: Where DiCarlo makes products that help women discover their bodies, Sloan’s flagship product, the Autoblow, advertises “unlimited, perfect blowjobs” for men. Where DiCarlo surveyed potential customers about their anatomical measurements, Sloan set up beauty pageants to find the world’s most exquisite vaginas and anuses. (He promised the winners thousands of dollars in exchange for 3D scans of their orifices, which would be the basis for his future toys.) Where DiCarlo has been a champion of the industry’s push into the “wellness” mainstream, Sloan is all too happy to wallow in the sleaze.

Sign Up Today

They also have their similarities. DiCarlo’s marketing, aimed largely at direct-to-consumer sales, invokes the language of advanced technology: microrobotics, biomimesis, data-driven design. So does Sloan’s: His Autoblow AI device, also sold directly through a website, is said to replicate fellatio techniques based on a machine-learning analysis of 1,000 hours of video footage. Like DiCarlo, Sloan was once on the path to a more conventional career. He made his way into the sex industry after getting a law degree from Penn State. She’s said that she dropped out of medical school to form a tech company after having a powerful orgasm. In the aftermath, she lay there “drooling, thinking, ‘That was cool. How do I do that again by myself?’”

Sloan has sold hundreds of thousands of blowjob machines, though his company has just a handful of full-time employees and no dedicated marketing team. And with production at his factories in China slowed by the pandemic, he’s got all the time in the world to investigate the Osé. Having just pried apart its G-spot stimulator, he now turns to its flexible neck. Beneath the silicone skin he finds another tube, the structure that gives the sex toy its special flexibility. Coyote Amrich of Good Vibrations had been especially impressed by this innovation. Most sex toys aren’t designed to be bent at all, she told me, but the Osé could be molded into seemingly infinite contortions. “The technology is something I haven’t really seen before,” she said.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleJamie Foxx Spotted Out With Mystery Blonde As Ex Katie Holmes Heats Up With Emilio Vitolo Jr.
Next articlePre-order Planet Coaster: Console Edition, coming November 10

RELATED ARTICLES

US

Hunter Biden: What was he doing in Ukraine and China?

0
Related TopicsUS election 2020image copyrightGetty Images image captionVice-President Biden in 2016 with his son Hunter looking onPresident Donald Trump has repeatedly accused the Biden family...
Read more
US

Biden routs Trump in September fundraising, $383M to $248M

0
Zach Montellaro It is a major reversal from the spring, where Trump had a seemingly unbeatable fundraising head start against Biden, who entered the Democratic...
Read more
US

US election: Trump and Biden deflect key questions in TV grilling

0
Related Topics
Read more
US

Trump town hall sparks behind-the-scenes fury at NBC

0
Marc Caputo “Each side thinks the other is ruining the other‘s brand, and this just ripped it open,” said one of the sources. Under fire from...
Read more
US

Coronavirus: US poverty rises as aid winds down

0
For two months this spring, she received unemployment payments. But those stopped in June, at the end of the school year, forcing her to...
Read more
US

Inside Trump’s town hall: Plenty of sparring and a few cheers

0
Gabby Orr "I just don't know about QAnon. Let's waste a whole show. You start off with white supremacy? I denounced it. Why aren't you...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Martin Lewis apologises as viewers left confused with The Money Show advice

Celebrity 0
Martin spoke out about his mistake in view of his one million followers. He penned: "Apparently in @itvMLshow talking about the self employ grant, I...
Read more

The ‘nerdy virologists’ steering the U.S. vaccine race

Health 0
By Sarah Owermohle The 20-member committee is a mix of physicians, statisticians, vaccine and infectious disease experts along with two drug company representatives and a...
Read more

Type 2 diabetes: The best type of tea to drink to lower your risk of the condition

Lifestyle 0
Analysing questionnaire data from 40,011 people, in a 10-year follow-up study, the researchers identified 918 incidences of type 2 diabetes. From this, the researchers noted...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: