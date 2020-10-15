Home Lifestyle One Woman's Mission to Encourage Others to Stop Letting Difficult Times Define...
One Woman's Mission to Encourage Others to Stop Letting Difficult Times Define or Rob Them of Their Greatness!

Don’t allow these difficult times to define you and rob you of your greatness!

    ORLANDO, FL, October 15, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ — Entrepreneur and Motivational Speaker, Rynette Upson-Bush hosts The Table of Greatness on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 10am-4pm virtually online.

The Table of Greatness is a virtual full day of empowerment, education, purpose planning, setting intentions, and manifestation design so attendees can purposely take over their life and walk in the GREATNESS they are destined for!

The event will also include: an amazing lineup of transformative speakers, intention strategies, and goal setting.

“The purpose, passion, drive, success, and greatness on the inside of you is calling you to get up and move now and I know you feel it!

“There is a whole world of people who need you to get up and take over that yearning inside of you and unleash the GREATNESS that’s on and in YOU,” says Rynette Upson-Bush.

Who should attend the Table of GREATNESS?
Women who are dreamers, visionaries, business owners, aspiring business owners or individuals who simply know that they are supposed to be doing more and are hungry for GREATNESS.

When individuals attend the Table of Greatness they aren’t just sitting at the table, they are preparing and building their own table.

The General Admission tickets are $ 77 and VIP Admission tickets are $ 127. For more ticket information and event details, visit: www.tableofgreatness.com.

For media or press inquiries, please send your inquiry to Whit Devereaux at info@whitdevereaux.com.

Rynette Upson-Bush is the founder and CEO of Next Level Lifestyles International and Next Level Chicks. Her passion and adoration for helping people has moved her to chase her life’s calling to motivate, educate and empower people to walk in their purpose and reach their personal and professional best. Rynette has helped hundreds of youth and women and their purpose and calling through her gifts of motivation and empowerment.

She is a certified educator and worked for the school system and as an adjunct professor for years. In 2013 she took a huge leap of faith and left her secure career to pursue her dream of becoming an entrepreneur. She opened a Preschool and Academy of Learning with her sister. Within a year of opening the school was a million dollar business and an accredited learning institution with a stellar reputation. This power house speaker is also an empowerment and motivational coach and seminar facilitator. She co-authored the fictional book Teacher of the Year” and is the author of the “Spark Your Life Spark Your Vision Journal.” Rynette currently owns three successful entrepreneurial ventures and resides in Florida.

