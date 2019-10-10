OnePlus 7T Pro and revved-up McLaren Edition unveiled with faster fast-charging, but no 5G

OnePlus 7T Pro has a tweaked blue finish, dubbed Haze Blue, but otherwise looks identical to 7 Pro OnePlus uses the “Never Settle” tagline–phrases that are obviously being lived by at the moment as more smartphones are launched. Last month, the company based in Shenzhen unveiled its OnePlus 7 T with a high refresh rate screen of 90Hz, improved Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 + silicone, and faster fast charging, defined as Warp Charge 30T. It also previewed its all-singing, all-dancing OnePlus TV with an Apple TV-like remote, OLED screen, and some clever features that connect the Smart TV to your existing smartphone (when you call your OnePlus phone it will automatically lower the volume).

But that wasn’t enough for OnePlus to announce two new smartphones and an upgrade to its Bullet Wireless headphones at a glittery launch event in London today. First of all, the OnePlus 7 T Pro on the OnePlus 7 T offers the same care.

The overhauled 7 T Pro gets a camera upgrade just like the OnePlus 7T. The revamped triple camera is good enough to make the new phone an “all-in – one shooting lab,” according to the OnePlus marketing department. A Sony 48MP IMX586 sensor with f/1.6 and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) is the main camera on the OnePlus 7 T Pro.

OnePlus paired the lens with an ultra-wide 16MP with a 117 ° field of view to capture those tall skyscrapers ‘ imaginative fish-eye-style shots, or huge group shots of friends and family. Additionally, there is a dedicated 8MP telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom and f/2.4. This also has OIS to help stabilize any shakes when shooting photos that are zoomed in.

That’s the same line-up of cameras we’ve seen on the original OnePlus 7 Pro, so don’t switch to the 7 T Pro in the hope of getting any Huawei P30 Pro-esque 50x zoom, or any bokeh style blur in images, as you’ll see on the Galaxy Note 10 or Samsung Galaxy S10 5G.

That said, OnePlus made some improvements to the OnePlus 7 T Pro camera capabilities. Portrait Mode, which operated on its predecessor only with the telephoto lens, now also works with the main wide-angle camera. So you can choose whether to want a closer crop for your picture, or prefer a more background around the subject.

OnePlus isn’t updating the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G as part of its latest 7T series overhaul

OnePlus says there should be no visible difference in how the camera uses the images or the main sensor to detect the subject. So you don’t have to worry about adding bokeh blur lashings to your hair strands with the OnePlus 7T Pro just because you chose the 48MP camera. There are a number of other small tweaks to the camera experience that you won’t get on the standard OnePlus 7 Pro. Nightscape – the Shenzhen-based company’s answer to iPhone 11‘s Night mode and Google Pixel 3‘s Night Sight – is now available on the ultra-wide angle camera too. So you will be able to illuminate tough low-light conditions without the flash with the widest possible field of view, too. The Super Stable Video Shooting Mode of OnePlus, which prevents any wobbles when you walk and keep the camera, now also works up to 1080p HD. This was done in the OnePlus 7 T Pro due to the updated Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS). But the latest Macro Mode is the biggest feature of the lens. This is intended to improve shots taken from the subject from as little as 2.5 centimeters back. So with your new phone, you’ll be able to get some planet-style shots of creepy crawls and leaves. That worked incredibly well in our time with the OnePlus 7T. In fact, Macro Mode on the OnePlus 7T was so good that we quickly found ourselves wandering around the office, looking for everyday objects to peer at through the viewfinder and discover new textures, and new details in common materials. We don’t expect the OnePlus 7T Pro to be any different. Given that the OnePlus 7T Pro has some pricier components in its triple-camera set-up, we’d expect the results to be even better.

The cap of a water bottle suddenly becomes a thing of beauty with OnePlus’ impressive Macro Mode

Camera aside, there are only a few more improvements in the OnePlus 7T Pro compared to its predecessor. OnePlus 7T Pro has the same pop-up mechanism to house the front-facing camera. And that means the new handset has the same benefits – and niggles – as the last one. So, OnePlus is able to squeeze in a massive 6.67-inch panel with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It has reduced blue light, which can negatively impact your sleep, by more than 40 percent. Like its predecessor, it’s a stunning Fluid Display with a 90Hz high refresh rate, so system animations and mobile games will be just as slick and buttery-smooth as the OnePlus 7 Pro. However, the return of the pop-up camera also means you’re going to have to wait for the mechanised drawer to emerge from the chassis. It’s pretty fast – OnePlus claims around 0.53 seconds – but that’s not as fast as switching to the selfie camera on the OnePlus 7T, which houses its selfie camera in a dewdrop-style notch at the top of the 90Hz display. Although OnePlus still lets OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro owners use its stunningly-fast face unlock feature, it’s a little clunky to wait for the periscope-like camera withdraw, clock your features, and then whirrrr back down into the body of the phone. OnePlus says it rates the mechanism for at least 300,000 return journeys. That number equals to hoisting the selfie camera out of the phone 150 times a day for three years, which is a lot of selfies. But if you’re using the face unlock feature (most people unlock their device thousands of times a day, research shows) you might yourself hitting that number much faster. Of course, it’s not like the camera mechanism kicks the bucket in a shower of sparks on the 300,001st return journey, but it’s just something to be aware of.

As you’d expect, OnePlus 7T Pro ships with the latest OxygenOS update, based on Android 10

Selfie camera aside, the OnePlus 7T Pro ships with 256 GB of built-in UFS 3.0 storage, which is able to save and load-up content much faster than the previous UFS 2.1 standard. That is coupled with 12GB of RAM and the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ mobile chipset, which should provide a performance boost across the board, especially with gaming. OnePlus 7T Pro has support for Warp Charge 30T, which is 18 percent faster than the already-pretty-fast fast-charging on the OnePlus 7 Pro. This new system can refill your smartphone from empty to 70 percent in half an hour. That’s faster than fast-charging on the Samsung Galaxy S10, iPhone, or Huawei Mate 30 Pro. OnePlus says its fast-charging system is now sophisticated enough to stay cool, even when it’s charging at full speed while playing heavy-duty video games. In fact, the only fast-charging system that still manages to beat OnePlus is Oppo’s impressive SuperVOOC system, which can top-up the handset to 100% in 35 minutes – and 40 percent in as little as 10 minutes.

The McLaren Edition has a tweaked design inspired by the car manufacturer’s trademark orange finish

As you’d expect from OnePlus, which doesn’t drag it’s feet when it comes to Android upgrades, it ships with Android 10 out of the box. OnePlus’ operating system, known as OxygenOS 10, is almost indistinguishable from the standard Google-branded version of Android you’ll find on its Pixel smartphones. However, there are a number of small new features and improvements here and there, including a built-in screen recorder, optional shortcuts to launch the camera or control music playback by drawing on the display – even when it’s switched off. OnePlus is also very proud of its Zen Mode, which strips away all distractions so that you can relax (and made some emergency calls, if you need to) for a predetermined amount of time.