Opera review: Rigoletto at Glyndebourne Tour

Each year, the Glyndebourne tour gives a marvellous opportunity to show off the emerging artists from their training scheme and chorus, which are as talented as any such group in the world. Accompanied by some leading young instrumentalists in the orchestra, the tour, which this year visits Canterbury, Milton Keynes, Woking, Norwich and Liverpool, offers a great chance for youth to make its mark and a glorious opportunity for audiences to see some stars of the future in places where high-class opera may be a rare treat.

Verdi’s Rigoletto is one of the greatest and most popular of all operas but amazingly it has never been performed at Glyndebourne before. The plot is intensely dramatic and the music matches it with perfect effect. Rigoletto, the hunchbacked jester, seeks revenge on his employer, the Duke of Mantua, for generally being a bit of a cad but specifically for kidnapping and seducing the daughter he cherishes and has kept hidden away. It all goes wrong and Rigoletto is the one who suffers most, which provides Verdi with the opportunity for music of rare power and beauty.

The Georgian baritone Nikoloz Lagvilava plays the title role in great style, while South African soprano Vuvu Mpofu is outstanding as his daughter Gilda. Italian tenor Matteo Lippi brings a voice of great power to the part of the Duke of Mantua, which he swaggers through in appropriately impressive style, while the leading roles are completed by Russian bass Oleg Budaratskiy who is splendidly sinister as the assassin Sparafucile.

Which brings us to the production. In general, I have always felt that the first duty of a good director is to be loyal to the original composer and librettist. A director’s desire to do something original should be restricted to making subtle changes that enhance the story rather than change it, or introduce visual treats or movement that add to the audience’s enjoyment when the onstage action needs it. In my experience, Glyndebourne has been the opera house that sticks best to this rule and is least likely to embrace a dodgy originality for its own sake. With this Rigoletto, however, the German director Christiane Lutz goes too far.