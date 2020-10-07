Opinion | The VP Debate is Going to Feel Almost Normal. Don’t Be Fooled

Jeff Greenfield

Don’t be fooled.

At heart, it will be an illusion, no more connected to the reality of 2020 than the Main Street at Disney World resembles a 21st-century thoroughfare.

The rancorous first presidential debate last week—featuring a sitting President of the United States in full-blown rage, crashing through the time limits and the debate rules, and a 77-year old challenger hurling personal insults back at him—is a much more accurate embodiment of the politics of our time.

The VP debate might feel like a brief window of calm, but it won’t be a restoration of normal. It will be a sideshow.

From the very beginning of his campaign five years ago, Donald Trump’s root message was: I am here to disrupt a corrupt process that has betrayed good Americans, by any means necessary. Most of us who had spent a lifetime immersed in politics never fully understood that what we saw as “bugs” in his approach were actually features: the insults, the mockery, the fabrications, the assaults on the press and the basic disregard for other people’s rules. All these behaviors “proved” that he was prepared to fight hard for the forgotten Americans. You could lay out a bill of particulars from his presidency, but the presidential debate was a perfect encapsulation: An unfocused, high-energy war on the rules, with no clear point and no obvious outcome.

This is clearly what a lot of Americans have wanted all along, and still want. Trump has the enthusiastic backing of the top-rated cable news channel, and the Trump lawn signs, flags and rallies attest that he’s still giving many people exactly what they’ve been hungering for.

More broadly, however, the electorate has watched Trump’s show with a kind of frozen bemusement. Trump is the first president never to crack a 50 percent approval rating, but then again his disapproval ratings have almost never dipped below 40 percent. His behavior has never really moderated; with congressional Republicans paralyzed by the president’s popularity within their party, there was no one available to draw the lines that might have curtailed Trump’s more egregious behavior. It should have been unsurprising then, that a president who had consistently branded his political opponents as traitors and criminals, who has staffed his administration with satraps and hacks, who has urged his supporters to doubt the integrity of the election itself, would feel free to turn a presidential debate into a bar room shout fest.

There’s one way in which this debate will actually matter, perhaps more than the average vice presidential debate. With both presidential candidates well into their 70s, and a viral pandemic that has already caught up with one of them, Harris and Pence are closer than the typical VP to the Oval Office. Joe Biden and Donald Trump are a combined 151 years old. Back in 1960, the combined age of John F. Kennedy and Richard M. Nixon was only 90. Pence and Harris, at a combined 116, are far closer to a normal presidential contest.

But that kind of normal isn’t on the ballot right now, and neither is the “normal” we’ll see in their exchanges on Wednesday night. However welcome those 90 minutes may be, it is better viewed as a piece of pageantry, with as much relevance to the real campaign as that pleasant living-room chat would be to the chaos coming from the rest of the house. As calm as the living room might feel, it’s the chaos upstairs that you need to pay attention to.

