Not only did they not have gyms, and had to rely on hard, physical labor to keep them fit (which I’m sure worked pretty well, while not giving anyone a body which would mimic that of a modern fitness model), they were also without some things most of us would consider really basic. Reliable health and medical practices hadn’t even been established, so there weren’t very many ways to stay youthful-looking which could be counted on (if such a thing was even on the radar of most people). I mean, they didn’t even have sunscreen back then, you guys. Think about how spotty Claire and Jamie should be by now, with all of their time outdoors.
Outlander's Caitriona Balfe Opens Up About Doing Nude Scenes And What She Struggles With
0
- Advertisement -
RELATED ARTICLES
BGT finale receives over 2000 Ofcom complaints after Nabil Abdulrashid routine
staronline@reachplc.com (Brendan Mcfadden) Britain's Got Talent has been hit with more than 2,000 Ofcom complaints regarding Saturday's final – mostly directed at comedian Nabil Abdulrashid's...
Fans Think Big Brother All-Stars' Memphis And Christmas Kissed, But Did They?
Did something happen in that pause, or is it just being wildly misinterpreted by the Big Brother All-Stars fandom? Whatever the case, Twitter has...
Emmerdale's Dawn 'pregnant' with Ellis' baby as fans 'work out' family twist
staronline@reachplc.com (Ailbhe MacMahon) Emmerdale fans have predicted Dawn Taylor will fall pregnant in upcoming scenes, expecting Ellis Chapman's baby after their one-night stand. Dawn, played by...
Piers Morgan silenced by Lord Blunkett as heated lockdown debate erupts: 'Let me finish!'
Piers Morgan, 55, was on hand to host the debate on Good Morning Britain alongside Susanna Reid, 49, and they were joined by a...
Amanda Holden's absence explained as she misses Good Morning Britain interview
Susanna started the explanation of their guest’s absence, telling viewers: “If you were expecting Amanda Holden, we are going to speak to her later...
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby announce new member of This Morning family
Phillip Schofield, 58, and Holly Willoughby, 39, were once again on hand to host another weekday edition of the popular daytime show. Starting the...
- Advertisment -