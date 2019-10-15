Overwatch Halloween 2019 Start time, new skins, update patch notes, Switch release date

Overwatch fans are counting down to the launch of the 2019 Halloween Terror event.

The Halloween 2019 event has an October 15 release on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.

In fact, the Halloween Terror in-game spectacular launches on the same day as the Nintendo Switch release.

There’s no official start time for the event, although typically Blizzard updates tend to go live at around 6pm UK time. Full patch notes will be revealed when the update goes live.

This will be followed by the launch of the Nintendo Switch version at 7pm BST.

If you’re planning on playing Halloween Terror on Nintendo Switch, you can see the console launch times for your region further down the page.

As for the Halloween Terror event, fans will be able to jump in, unlock new skins and play Junkenstein’s Revenge until November 4.

Junkenstein’s Revenge is a wave-based co-op mode in which players team up to destroy monsters and battle bosses.

“Team up with three other players and face off against a host of horrific enemies, including Junkenstein and his Monster; the mysterious Summoner; the Reaper; and the Witch of the Wilds,” reads the Blizzard description.