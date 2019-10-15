Overwatch Halloween 2019 Start time, new skins, update patch notes, Switch release date

Overwatch Halloween Terror event in 2019
Overwatch fans are counting down to the launch of the 2019 Halloween Terror event.
The Halloween 2019 event has an October 15 release on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.
In fact, the Halloween Terror in-game spectacular launches on the same day as the Nintendo Switch release.
There’s no official start time for the event, although typically Blizzard updates tend to go live at around 6pm UK time. Full patch notes will be revealed when the update goes live.
This will be followed by the launch of the Nintendo Switch version at 7pm BST.
If you’re planning on playing Halloween Terror on Nintendo Switch, you can see the console launch times for your region further down the page.
As for the Halloween Terror event, fans will be able to jump in, unlock new skins and play Junkenstein’s Revenge until November 4.
Junkenstein’s Revenge is a wave-based co-op mode in which players team up to destroy monsters and battle bosses.
“Team up with three other players and face off against a host of horrific enemies, including Junkenstein and his Monster; the mysterious Summoner; the Reaper; and the Witch of the Wilds,” reads the Blizzard description.
The 2018 event saw Blizzard mix things up by adding Brigitte and Tracer as playable characters, alongside an endless mode.
“Prepare for a real challenge in Junkenstein’s Revenge: Endless Night,” the post continues.
“How long can you survive as wave after wave of enemies and bosses assault the castle doors? Those who survive the longest will earn a coveted spot on the leaderboard.”
Needless to say, fans will also be able to unlock a host of new and returning skins.
Unlike previous events, however, the new skins are yet to be revealed ahead of time. You can take a look at some of the returning skins below.
The Halloween Terror event will also launch alongside a huge update, which Blizzard has previously described as something of a remaster.
You can see the early patch notes and character changes below.
Overwatch Halloween Terror returning skins
HERO UPDATES
D.Va
• Defense Matrix
• Regeneration rate increased from 12.5% to 16% per second
• Delay before regeneration begins lowered from 1 second to 0.75 seconds
Orisa
• Protective Barrier
• Cooldown increased from 9 to 10 seconds
Roadhog
• Scrap Gun
• Ammunition increased from 5 to 6.
Sigma
• Kinetic Grasp
• No longer blocks Chain Hook and Whip Shot
• Gravitic Flux
• High gravity effect duration reduced from 1.2 to 0.9 seconds
• Experimental Barrier
• Regeneration rate reduced from 175 to 150 per second
• Now has a 1 second cooldown after recalling the barrier
• Initial 0.2 second cast time removed
Winston
• Barrier Projector
• Duration increased from 6 to 9 seconds
• Health increased from 600 to 700
Baptiste
• Immortality Field
• Health decreased from 250 to 200
Lucio
• Crossfade
• Speed boost’s effect increased from 20% to 25%
• Amp It Up
• Speed boost’s amplification increased from 50% to 60%
• Wall Ride
• Speed buff reduced from 40% to 30%
Mercy
• Valkyrie
• The extra beams created by Valkyrie now ignore enemy barriers
Moira
• Biotic Grasp
• Self-healing reduced from 30 to 20 health per second
Overwatch Nintendo Switch launch times by region
Doomfist
• Rocket Punch
• Time to reach max charge increased from 1 to 1.4 seconds
• The Best Defense…
• Shield health gained per hit reduced from 35 to 30
Sombra
• Translocator
• Cooldown increased from 4 to 6 seconds
• Cooldown now begins immediately upon deploying the beacon or if it is killed by an enemy
Symmetra
• Photon Barrier
• Duration reduced from 15 to 12 seconds
• Health reduced from 5000 to 4000
• Sentry Turret
• Damage per second reduced from 50 to 40
• Photon Projector
• Players impacted by the primary fire beam should now hear a louder impact sound
Tracer
• Pulse Pistols
• Damage falloff now starts at 13 meters, up from 10 meters
BUG FIXES
General
• Fixed a player profile issue preventing hero win percentages from being displayed for competitive arcade mode seasons
• Heroes
• Brigitte
• Fixed a bug with Brigitte’s Rally checking line of sight from her feet instead of from her head
• Fixed a bug with Inspire’s position being affected by the player’s aim pitch
Doomfist
• Fixed a bug that allowed Doomfist to use Meteor Strike before taking impact damage from Sigma’s Gravitic Flux
Sigma
• Fixed a bug that allowed Sigma’s Gravitic Flux to ignore line of sight through some ceilings
Sombra
• Fixed a bug with EMP’s position being affected by player’s aim pitch
Winston
• Fixed a bug that caused Winston’s Barrier Projector to not consistently play its destroyed visual effects
