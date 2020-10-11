Home Gaming Overwatch Halloween 2020 skins revealed for October Terror event
Gaming

Overwatch Halloween 2020 skins revealed for October Terror event

Overwatch Halloween skins news for 2020 (Image: BLIZZARD)

Plenty of new skins have been promised by developers developers Blizzard this week for the launch of Overwatch’s Halloween Terror Event. For those returning gamers, there will be the chance to grab seasonal designs from years past. But the big news is that new outfits will be available to earn during Overwatch Halloween 2020.

WHEN IS OVERWATCH HALLOWEEN 2020 KICKING OFF?

Blizzard confirmed its plans this week for this year’s Overwatch Halloween event, and it’s good news for gamers across PS4, Xbox One and PC.

According to the official announcement, Overwatch Halloween Terror 2020 has a release date set for Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

This will be a unified release, meaning gamers across all platforms will receive access to the big update at the same time.

The short message from Blizzard confirms: “Ooh… Scary! Overwatch Halloween Terror begins on October 13!”

While a release time has not been shared yet by Blizzard, we would expect the Overwatch Halloween event to be available to play by just after 7pm BST.

For gamers in the United States, this will likely mean downloading a new update at around 11am PDT.

OVERWATCH HALLOWEEN SKINS

New outfits and Overwatch Halloween skins were revealed for Echo, D.Va, and Sigma as part of the Overwatch League Finals.

The Flying Dutchman Sigma design looks set to be very popular with gamers, while there will no doubt be droves of gamers to looking to grab the creepy new sewn-up Echo outfit.

Other Legendary Skins are also in the works for Winston, who will be bringing some big Werewolf vibes to Halloween this year.

D.Va is also confirmed to be getting a new skins for the Terror event, and there’s probably still a few that remain under wraps.

Fans can expect a few more reveals before everything kicks off on Tuesday, and there’s always hope that Genji will get something neat.

Away from the new skin and cosmetics being shipped in Terror loot boxes this week, we also expect the return of Junkenstein’s Revenge.

A message from last year’s event reads: “Team up with three other players to defend Adlersbrunn from a host of haunting horrors, including Junkenstein and his Monster, the mysterious Summoner, the bloodthirsty Reaper, and the devious Witch of the Wilds.

“Celebrate this frightful season with a Halloween Terror Loot Box, filled with new skins, emotes, highlights, portraits, sprays, voice lines, and more. Items from previous years’ Halloween Terror events are also available. Don’t wait too long, though—like most things that go bump in the night, these Loot Boxes will disappear before you know it.”

It should also be noted that some cosmetic items for Overwatch’s Halloween event will be tied to Weekly Challenges.

This will mean winning games in Quick Play, Competitive Play, or the Arcade to unlock sprays, icons, and spooky skins for a number of characters.

We don’t know which ones yet but will probably hear more about new designs heading into the final 24-hours before launch.

Fans can also expect a new patch to download and install next week, likely bringing the latest PTR changes with it.

