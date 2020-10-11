Overwatch Halloween 2020 skins revealed for October Terror event

Plenty of new skins have been promised by developers developers Blizzard this week for the launch of Overwatch’s Halloween Terror Event. For those returning gamers, there will be the chance to grab seasonal designs from years past. But the big news is that new outfits will be available to earn during Overwatch Halloween 2020.

WHEN IS OVERWATCH HALLOWEEN 2020 KICKING OFF?

Blizzard confirmed its plans this week for this year’s Overwatch Halloween event, and it’s good news for gamers across PS4, Xbox One and PC.

According to the official announcement, Overwatch Halloween Terror 2020 has a release date set for Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

This will be a unified release, meaning gamers across all platforms will receive access to the big update at the same time.

The short message from Blizzard confirms: “Ooh… Scary! Overwatch Halloween Terror begins on October 13!”

While a release time has not been shared yet by Blizzard, we would expect the Overwatch Halloween event to be available to play by just after 7pm BST.

For gamers in the United States, this will likely mean downloading a new update at around 11am PDT.