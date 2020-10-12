Home Gaming Overwatch Halloween release time, skins update, when is the Halloween event in...
Gaming

Overwatch Halloween release time, skins update, when is the Halloween event in Overwatch?

0

Overwatch Halloween event news for October (Image: BLIZZARD)

There’s plenty being planned for the return of Overwatch Halloween Terror 2020, although Blizzard are expected to hold back on a few cosmetics. Developers Blizzard are following the normal pattern used in previous years by offering some new Legendary skins to unlock during October and early November. The good news is that most stuff will be available to unlock this week, with spooky loot boxes being one of the main draws. Here’s what we know is coming next, and what’s worth waiting for with the return of the Overwatch event.

Related articles

WHEN DOES OVERWATCH HALLOWEEN TERROR START THIS WEEK?

Developers Blizzard has confirmed that the Overwatch Halloween event release date has been set for Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

This is a unified launch, meaning that gamers across PS4, Xbox One and PC will get the update at the same time.

Based on previous launches, we would expect the Halloween Terror release time to be set for around 7pm BST.

For gamers in the United States, that will mean downloading a new patch at around 11am PDT on the same day.

- Advertisement -

This is based on previous launch schedules, so there’s always a chance that things could start earlier than listed above.

There’s also a good chance that some other game changes will be made part of the new Overwatch update going live later this week.

OVERWATCH HALLOWEEN SKINS

New outfits and Overwatch Halloween skins were revealed for Echo, D.Va, and Sigma as part of the Overwatch League Finals.

The Flying Dutchman Sigma design looks set to be very popular with gamers, while there will be be droves of gamers to looking to grab the creepy new sewn-up Echo outfit.

Other Legendary skins are also in the works for Winston, who will be bringing some big Werewolf vibes to Halloween this year.

D.Va is also confirmed to be getting a new Shin-Ryeong skin for the Terror event, and there’s probably still a few that remain under wraps.

Fans can expect a few more reveals before everything kicks off on Tuesday, and there’s always hope that Genji will get something neat.

Away from the new skin and cosmetics being shipped in Terror loot boxes this week, we also expect the return of Junkenstein’s Revenge.

- Advertisement -

A message from last year’s event reads: “Team up with three other players to defend Adlersbrunn from a host of haunting horrors, including Junkenstein and his Monster, the mysterious Summoner, the bloodthirsty Reaper, and the devious Witch of the Wilds.

“Celebrate this frightful season with a Halloween Terror Loot Box, filled with new skins, emotes, highlights, portraits, sprays, voice lines, and more. Items from previous years’ Halloween Terror events are also available. Don’t wait too long, though—like most things that go bump in the night, these Loot Boxes will disappear before you know it.”

It should also be noted that some cosmetic items for Overwatch’s Halloween event will be tied to Weekly Challenges.

This will mean winning games in Quick Play, Competitive Play, or the Arcade to unlock sprays, icons, and spooky skins for a number of characters.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleJohn Cleese brands Monty Python co-star a 'fantasist' as he admits he never trusted him
Next articleFacebook Tweaked Its Rules, but You Can Still Target Voters

RELATED ARTICLES

Gaming

Sea of Thieves devs release a touching pirate-y tribute to Eddie Van Halen

0
"To a man whose talent and fun-loving spirit has had a huge influence on many members of the Rare family."The development team at Rare have...
Read more
Gaming

David Tennant and Jodie Whittaker team up for Doctor Who: The Edge of Time game next year

0
And there's a Blink-themed mobile experience too.There's a double whammy of Doctor Who games tumbling out of the old time vortex early next year; one,...
Read more
Gaming

Ghost of Tsushima will reach 60fps with PS5's Game Boost

0
"And while loading speeds on the PS4 are already great, just wait until you see them on the PS5!"Samurai action-adventure Ghost of Tsushima will reportedly...
Read more
Gaming

Here's when Overwatch's Halloween limited-time event kicks off

0
"Will you survive?"Overwatch has revealed its plans for the next Halloween-flavoured limited-time event, Halloween Terror 2020. "Ooh... Scary" says the taciturn tweet, which only goes on...
Read more
Gaming

Class-action lawsuit against Microsoft for alleged Xbox One controller “stick drift” now includes the Elite Series 2

0
"Members of the general public have the right to know the latent defects with the Xbox controller components."An ongoing class-action lawsuit against Microsoft for "stick...
Read more
Gaming

Guilty Gear Strive release date confirmed

0
Pre-orderers get to play three days early.Arc System Works has confirmed Guilty Gear Strive's "new daredevil" - Giovanna - and a release date: 9th April,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Offset Sends Love To Cardi B On 28th Birthday After Kissing At Her Party: ‘You’re An Amazing Woman’

Celebrity 0
Alyssa Norwin After packing on the PDA with Cardi B at her birthday party, Offset took to Instagram to send his ex a sweet message...
Read more

High blood pressure: Is your urine a certain colour? The hidden sign of the condition

Health 0
Around the world, hypertension leads to more than 8 million early deaths each year. In the UK, there are about 62,000 people who die prematurely...
Read more

Emmerdale's Dawn 'pregnant' with Ellis' baby as fans 'work out' family twist

Tv & Radio 0
staronline@reachplc.com (Ailbhe MacMahon) Emmerdale fans have predicted Dawn Taylor will fall pregnant in upcoming scenes, expecting Ellis Chapman's baby after their one-night stand. Dawn, played by...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: