“Overwhelming majority” of 4000 PS4 games will be playable on PS5

But Sony warns of “errors or unexpected behaviour”, and to test before purchasing DLC.

Sony has at last said a little more about the PlayStation 5’s backwards compatibility, and provided a very short list of PS4 games that won’t be supported.

But the PlayStation manufacturer has also cautioned that some supported games may lack functionality and “exhibit errors or unexpected behaviour”.

In a blog post today on PlayStation’s support website, Sony warned you should “try to boot and play your PS4 games on your PS5 console to see if you are happy with the play performance” before purchasing any add-ons.

Finally, some “select” PS4 games will benefit from the PS5’s “Game Boost” feature, which “may make PS4 games run with a higher or smoother frame rate”.

Only 10 PS4 games are definitively broken on PS5. They are:

  • DWVR
  • Afro Samurai 2 Revenge of Kuma Volume One
  • TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge 2
  • Just Deal With It!
  • Shadow Complex Remastered
  • Robinson: The Journey
  • We Sing
  • Hitman Go: Definitive Edition
  • Shadwen
  • Joe’s Diner

Additionally, PS4 tournaments, In-Game Live from PlayStation and the PS4 Second Screen app and game companion apps will not be supported on PS5.

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

