“Overwhelming majority” of 4000 PS4 games will be playable on PS5

Sony has at last said a little more about the PlayStation 5’s backwards compatibility, and provided a very short list of PS4 games that won’t be supported.

But the PlayStation manufacturer has also cautioned that some supported games may lack functionality and “exhibit errors or unexpected behaviour”.

In a blog post today on PlayStation’s support website, Sony warned you should “try to boot and play your PS4 games on your PS5 console to see if you are happy with the play performance” before purchasing any add-ons.

Finally, some “select” PS4 games will benefit from the PS5’s “Game Boost” feature, which “may make PS4 games run with a higher or smoother frame rate”.

Only 10 PS4 games are definitively broken on PS5. They are:

DWVR

Afro Samurai 2 Revenge of Kuma Volume One

TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge 2

Just Deal With It!

Shadow Complex Remastered

Robinson: The Journey

We Sing

Hitman Go: Definitive Edition

Shadwen

Joe’s Diner

Additionally, PS4 tournaments, In-Game Live from PlayStation and the PS4 Second Screen app and game companion apps will not be supported on PS5.