Paddy McGuinness health: Star diagnosed with debilitating condition – the symptoms

Paddy McGuinness, 46, revealed in an Instagram post last year that at the age of 44 he’d been diagnosed with arthritis. Arthritis is a common condition that causes pain and inflammation in a joint.
Arthritis charity Arthritis Research UK said at the time: “We’re grateful to Paddy McGuinness for speaking out and showing other young people with arthritis that they are not alone.
“People often think of arthritis as an older person’s disease.
“But Paddy is actually one of 11.8 million people under the age of 65 living with a musculoskeletal condition, including 2.7 million under 35 years old.”
The two most common types of arthritis are osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.
Osteoarthritis symptoms
The main symptoms of osteoarthritis are pain and stiffness in your joints, according to the NHS, which can make it difficult to move the affected joints and do certain activities.
It adds: “The symptoms may come and go in episodes, which can be related to your activity levels and even the weather. In more severe cases, the symptoms can be continuous.
“You should see your GP if you have persistent symptoms of osteoarthritis so they can confirm the diagnosis and prescribe any necessary treatment.”
Other symptoms you or your doctor may notice include:
- Joint tenderness
- Increased pain and stiffness when you have not moved your joints for a while
- Joints appearing slightly larger or more “knobbly” than usual
- A grating or crackling sound or sensation in your joints
- Limited range of movement in your joints
- Weakness and muscle wasting (loss of muscle bulk)
Osteoarthritis can affect any joint in the body, but the most commonly affected areas are the knees, hips and small joints in the hands.
In osteoarthritis, the protective cartilage on the end of bones breaks down.
Rheumatoid arthritis symptoms
The main symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis are joint pain, swelling and stiffness.
The NHS advises: “It may also cause more general symptoms, and inflammation in other parts of the body.
“The symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis often develop gradually over several weeks, but some cases can progress quickly over a number of days.
“The symptoms vary from person to person. They may come and go, or change over time.
“You may experience flares when your condition deteriorates and your symptoms become worse.”
Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disease, which means the immune system attacks the cells that line joints by mistake.
If you think you have the symptoms of osteoarthritis or rheumatoid arthritis, see your GP.