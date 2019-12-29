Paddy McGuinness health: Star diagnosed with debilitating condition – the symptoms

Paddy McGuinness, 46, revealed in an Instagram post last year that at the age of 44 he’d been diagnosed with arthritis . Arthritis is a common condition that causes pain and inflammation in a joint.

Paddy McGuinness health: The star was diagnosed with a debilitating condition

Arthritis charity Arthritis Research UK said at the time: “We’re grateful to Paddy McGuinness for speaking out and showing other young people with arthritis that they are not alone.

“People often think of arthritis as an older person’s disease.

“But Paddy is actually one of 11.8 million people under the age of 65 living with a musculoskeletal condition, including 2.7 million under 35 years old.”

The two most common types of arthritis are osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

